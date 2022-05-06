ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

80s & 90s music stars to perform at Woodward Park

By John Houghton
 4 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE ) – Headliners Timmy T, Stevie B, Lisa Lisa, and Expose are performing Friday night at the Rotary Amphitheater at Woodward Park as part of the Cinco de Mega Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam.

They will be joined by other artists including Montell Jordan, Rob Base, Pretty Poison, and Tag Team. Tag Team is best known for their hit song “Whomp! (There it is).”

The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Attendees must be 21 years or older. Tickets are available at Mega979.com .

Comments / 2

PHOENIX, AZ
MUSIC
