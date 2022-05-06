ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol Stream, IL

Carol Stream man fired shots at ex-girlfriend's vehicle: prosecutors

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHEATON, Ill. - Bond has been set at $250,000 for a Carol Stream man accused of firing a handgun at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another person Wednesday night. Dejonte Parks, 25, has been charged with one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two counts of aggravated...

Elizabeth Nudd Edens
4d ago

As usual, super low bond allowing criminal out to finish the job. Judges need to go to prison when criminals they set free commit murder. Judges need to be held accountable. BUILD MORE JAILS AND PRISONS!

