Buddy Bar Crawl Celebrates 10 Years of Friendship on Farmington Road

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's time to meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Hale. Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a very playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. Chew toys, stuffy toys, squeaky toys -- he loves them all! He enjoys going for walks and exploring the world with his nose. He is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale can be fearful of new people and surrounding and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident. He likes making friends with the dogs in his neighborhood and even gets along with cats! Hale loves his people too and is especially fond of snuggling on the couch together. He is a morning person and wakes up ready to play!Hale is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO