Raiders announce that team president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with franchise

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
On Friday afternoon, the Raiders sent out a tweet (and a statement) that team president Dan Ventrelle is no longer with the team. That comes after being promoted to that role less than a year ago.

It’s certainly an odd way to announce the departure of a team president, but there has been a lot of turnover in the organization over the last few months. Just this week, Chiefs Operations and Analytics Officer Jeremy Aguero resigned on Tuesday.

Ventrelle has been with the franchise for nearly two decades before he was named the interim president last summer. Before being the team president, he was the executive vice president and had several other roles within the organization. He took over the team president role after former president Marc Badain resigned last year.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available about Ventrelle’s departure.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

