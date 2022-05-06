District 9 hopefuls trade jabs: Party switching, experience

As early voting continues in Pitt County, a pair of Republicans vying for a state House seat are digging into each other’s political history and financial backing as they face off in the May 17 primary.

Tony Moore, former state senator and current member of Winterville Town Council, has criticized his opponent for receiving substantial backing from the medical community even though he has never held political office or participated actively in party politics.

“He should never have been running,” Moore said of Dr. Tim Reeder, the third physician to seek the District 9 seat in the state House. “I worked for people 20 years before I started running.”

He said the local party and many in the health care field also supported Dr. Perrin Jones. Jones was defeated by the current office holder, Democrat Brian Farkas, in 2020 to represent the district in southern Pitt County.

“The last Republican that ran was given a lot of money too,” Moore said in an interview about the primary. “He lost to Farkas. We need this seat for Pitt County to have any say so because the General Assembly is going to be Republican.”

District 9 flipped from a secure seat for Democrats in 2012 when Brian Brown defeated longtime Rep. Marian McLawhorn after a redistricting. Dr. Greg Murphy was appointed to the seat after Brown stepped down in 2015. Murphy won the 2016 election but stepped down in 2019 after winning a special election to the 3rd Congressional District seat after the death of U.S. Rep. Walter Jones.

Perrin Jones was appointed to complete Murphy’s term but was defeated by Farkas after new lines were drawn again and more Democrats were placed in the district. Lines drawn last year tilt the district back toward the GOP.

Like Murphy and Jones, Reeder is a practicing physician with ties to ECU and Vidant. He is an Ayden resident who has been practicing medicine for over 20 years. The Ohio State University-educated physician works for East Carolina University in the emergency medical department.

Financial records through the State Board of Elections show that in late 2021 Reeder raised just over $12,000 with a majority of that coming from physicians and medical entities. No data exists for Moore’s campaign. A representative for the board of elections said that an inquiry was being made as to whether Moore has submitted any reports in 2022.

“I’m proud to be a lifelong, conservative Republican physician who is a political outsider and not a career politician,” Reeder said. “My diverse experience includes serving on the board and president of the local (Community Crossroads) homeless shelter, the president of a statewide professional association with 10,000 members, managing operations for a multi-million dollar emergency medicine practice, teaching thousands of students and resident physicians and achieving multiple leadership roles from the local through national levels has earned the trust of my peers and the community at large.

“With passion, energy, and hard work, I am confident that I am prepared to advocate for our community and represent us in Raleigh.”

Reeder also questioned Moore’s political history. From 2003-05 Moore represented District 5 in the state Senate as a Democrat. Lines for the district were redrawn placing him and veteran Democratic Sen. John Kerr III in the new District 5. Moore switched to the Republican party to run against Kerr in 2005 but lost.

He switched back to the Democratic party and was among several to challenge Kerr in 2008, but lost again. He later returned to the GOP.

“My opponent is a nice man, but his past service as a liberal Democrat in the state Senate is concerning to those I speak with every day,” Reeder said.

Moore touted his political history as a strength, beginning in his early 20s as a precinct chair of Arthur and Winterville, and his work as a precinct judge. He was president of the Young Democrats and worked with a number of candidates during his time in the party, he said.

And Moore pointed out Reeder has supported the other party in the past as well, donating to a longtime Democratic Congressman’s campaign.

“I am proud that I never gave money to Congressman’s Butterfield’s campaign as I read my opponent has given,” Moore said.

Reeder said he contributed to the Butterfield campaign “many, many years ago” as part of a community effort to get money for the Maynard Children’s Hospital at Vidant Medical Center.

Moore doubled down on the 2020 District 9 election in which Brian Farkas beat out Perrin Jones. He lost to Democrat Kandie Smith in the 2020 race for House District 8.

“An incumbent Republican House member medical doctor ran against Rep. Farkas last time and was beaten,” Moore said. “If my opponent wants to criticize me for changing parties I will say I was a Democrat and tried to run in a Democratic-controlled county. They left me. I ran (as a Republican) against a Democrat during the last election cycle when Democrats had a 2-1 advantage. What office did Reeder file for? What has he done for other Republicans. Has he worked for anyone?”

Reeder said he’s received a lot of support in his campaign. Health care workers he said need representation in Pitt County.

“With the university, with the medical school, with Vidant now ECU Health,” Reeder said. “Health care is a major constituent and I think it makes sense that someone from the medical community represents this area.”

Moore said “I had never seen Dr. Reeder at any Republican meeting before he filed. I have been active.”

Reeder said going to meetings doesn’t define party membership.

“I’ve been a Republican the whole time,” Reeder said. “I’ve voted but I have not been active in going to their meetings. Much like he wasn’t when he was a Democrat.”

Moore, a former educator who founded and operates a statewide driver training academy, North Carolina Driving School, said his primary goal if elected is to bring state funds back to the area. He also questioned how Reeder feels about the decision in April 2020 by Vidant Health to cut employee benefits. Reeder said he wasn’t privy to that decision.

“I work for ECU, I don’t work for Vidant,” Reeder said. “I don’t have any influence or work for that organization.

“I guess I don’t know what was all involved in that decision. That was a business decision.”

In his role at ECU, Reeder said he feels plenty of time is available to still represent the county in the General Assembly. He said that leadership at ECU gave him a green light to pursue the seat, something he said signifies trust. Moore doesn’t see how that’s a possibility.

“How can they afford to pay Reeder’s salary while campaigning and working in Raleigh if elected?” Moore asked.