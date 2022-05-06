ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NWS warns next week’s heat may catch some off guard

By Sam Hartle
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
As spring temps have taken their sweet time to arrive, summer temps look to fill their place next week.

KSHB 41 meteorologists say high temps are set to exceed 90 degrees next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with high 80s hanging on for Thursday and Friday.

Those temps, combined with spring-time humidity, could catch some people off-guard.

The National Weather Service Friday cautioned Kansas Citians to give their bodies time to acclimate to the heat next week.

The NWS says early-season events can be particularly problematic for vulnerable populations.

Comments / 1

Dean Parr
4d ago

How about it is planet Earth & weather changes with every year past for billions of years & climate change is a political hoax to keep lining their pockets!!!

Reply
2
