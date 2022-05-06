ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

'Moms Not Forgotten': Recognizing moms behind bars

By Janice Allen
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fWHnC_0fVQzNDR00

Not everyone gets to celebrate with their mom on Mother's Day. Some kids aren't able to because their mom is incarcerated.

A first-of-its-kind program at the Kent County Jail is working to honor those moms and the bond they have with their kids despite being behind bars.

"Just because you're in jail doesn't mean you're still not a mom; it doesn't mean that you don't have children that you still love for and care for," said Sarah Heaton, a chaplain with Reach the Forgotten Jail Ministry. "A lot of times, it's viewed that you're in the jail, so let's throw you away. But we all still are humans; we all still have that love for our children."

"Moms Not Forgotten" is a collaboration between the Kent County Sheriff's Office , 70x7 Life Recovery , Prison Fellowship Ministries and Reach the Forgotten Jail Ministry .

More than 100 moms at the jail will be given a book to share with their kids; others will also receive a Build-A-Bear with a recorder built in to leave a special message for their kids.

"We were just really passionate about coming up with a group of women that we could honor during this time. And what better way to do that than to go in and bring an event that hopefully will give hope to those moms during this difficult season," said Joy Sparks with Prison Fellowship Ministries. "Of course it's Mother's Day, but we're also coming out of a very long season of the quarantining that happened with COVID. And you know, that's affected folks that are incarcerated even more than us on the outside, I would say. So just bringing an event, bringing in volunteers, bringing in some entertainment for them, they are very, very excited."

Organizers hope to help these families stay connected, despite being separated by a jail sentence.

"We love the idea of that it's both sides, of the jail and the family outside. They're not with their mom at this time ... it's not just the mom that has the loss in that relationship; the kids have no ability to celebrate with their mother either. So it's really great to be able to work both sides of that family relationship," said Patrick Moran, CEO of 70 x 7 Life Recovery. "We believe that that relationship needs to be nurtured during their time incarcerated, so when they get out and start to recover their lives, they're ahead of the curve."

The event is set for next Saturday, May 14 at the Kent County Jail.

To learn more, or to donate to the event, visit one of the partner agencies below:

70x7 Life Recovery

Prison Fellowship Ministries

Reach the Forgotten Jail Ministry

RELATED: Last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Kent County, MI
Kent County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
American Songwriter

Reports: Naomi Judd Died By Suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Sad news has trickled in about the death of country legend Naomi Judd since her passing on Saturday (April 30). According to several reports, Naomi died...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Prison Fellowship#Covid
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney for Dee Ann Warner’s Family To Share Evidence Collected on Her Disappearance

Dee Ann Warner.Photo courtesy of Parker Hardy. This Sunday marks the second Mother’s Day Dee Ann Warner’s five children will have to endure since the 52-year-old Tecumseh, Michigan resident disappeared. Dee’s family wants and deserves answers. Her husband claims she ran off to Jamaica or Cancun, but those close to Dee don’t believe it for a minute.
TECUMSEH, MI
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy