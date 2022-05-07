MDH Asks Parents To Look For Signs Of Hepatitis In Kids

Originally published May 6, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota are asking parents to keep an eye out for signs of hepatitis in children, as the number of kids who have experienced the rare yet severe liver disease increases across the country.

In Minnesota, epidemiologists have identified three children under the age of 3 who have recently had liver inflammation. One child required a liver transplant, and all three have since recovered.

Health experts say hepatitis symptoms include yellowing of the eyes and skin, abdominal pain, dark urine, and fatigue.

Minnesota epidemiologists say parents should take their kids to a health care provider if they see their children develop any of the symptoms, especially after bouts of upper respiratory illness or stomach and intestinal problems.

MORE: Health Experts Investigate Causes Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday said at least 109 children in 25 states have experienced the mysterious hepatitis, and at least 228 cases in 20 countries have been recorded. The cases are rare, but about 10% of those children needed a transplant due to liver failure.

While experts say there is no common epidemiological link or exposures between the children, they believe the hepatitis is connected to a type of virus known as adenovirus type 41, which is known to cause committing and diarrhea in children but not hepatitis in healthy children.

To learn more about hepatitis in Minnesota, click here.