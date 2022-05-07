ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

MDH Asks Parents To Look For Signs Of Hepatitis In Kids

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06wpfs_0fVQz9wW00

Originally published May 6, 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials in Minnesota are asking parents to keep an eye out for signs of hepatitis in children, as the number of kids who have experienced the rare yet severe liver disease increases across the country.

In Minnesota, epidemiologists have identified three children under the age of 3 who have recently had liver inflammation. One child required a liver transplant, and all three have since recovered.

Health experts say hepatitis symptoms include yellowing of the eyes and skin, abdominal pain, dark urine, and fatigue.

Minnesota epidemiologists say parents should take their kids to a health care provider if they see their children develop any of the symptoms, especially after bouts of upper respiratory illness or stomach and intestinal problems.

MORE: Health Experts Investigate Causes Of Rare Children’s Liver Illness

The Centers for Disease Control on Friday said at least 109 children in 25 states have experienced the mysterious hepatitis, and at least 228 cases in 20 countries have been recorded. The cases are rare, but about 10% of those children needed a transplant due to liver failure.

While experts say there is no common epidemiological link or exposures between the children, they believe the hepatitis is connected to a type of virus known as adenovirus type 41, which is known to cause committing and diarrhea in children but not hepatitis in healthy children.

To learn more about hepatitis in Minnesota, click here.

Comments / 6

TheEnd
3d ago

Could it be that upper respiratory illnesses brings on hepatitis in children. another side effect of Gain of Function Sars Covid 19?

Reply
2
Related
CBS Minnesota

‘This Is Not Normal’: Mother Says 4-Week-Old Girl Got Liver Transplant Over Mysterious Disease

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A liver disease spreading among children has many parents around the world on edge. We now know more about the cases in Minnesota, where one child is in critical condition at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. Becoming a mom to twins is alarming enough, but that was only the beginning for Stacie Haverkamp. “Their whole pregnancy, anticipating their arrival, (thinking) ‘How are we gonna do two?'” she said. Three weeks in, her Ethan was doing well, but Elsie was starting to slow down. “She started to turn a really yellow tint, and by day two I noticed her eyes start...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Society
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Liver Disease#Healthy Children#Wcco
deseret.com

8 key COVID symptoms for vaccinated people right now

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is still here, spreading throughout the United States at a rapid rate as it continues to mutate. Recent research can help us understand what a modern infection could look like right now. Flashback: Back in November, a renewable-energy company called Scatec ASA hosted...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

None of the nine young children in Alabama who were diagnosed with hepatitis tested positive for COVID-19 despite speculation the virus was behind mysterious cases, CDC report reveals

All of the nine children that were diagnosed with 'mysterious hepatitis' in Alabama in October and November 2021 tested positive for the adenovirus, and none had COVID-19, a new reporter from the CDC reveals. The report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday afternoon, gives...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Could this gut virus be responsible for mysterious liver disease outbreak in young children?

An international outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children has health officials worldwide seeking an explanation and scrambling to provide the best treatments. The outbreak was first spotted in the United Kingdom, where 74 children have become ill so far this year. Cases have also been found in Spain, Ireland, Denmark and The Netherlands, according to the Associated Press, which said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating nine cases in Alabama in children ages 1 to 6.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Relationships
UPI News

COVID-19 vaccine-caused heart inflammation called rare in study

The heart inflammation that followed COVID-19 shots in some teens and young adults is rare and a new study affirms that your risk is extremely low. Inflammation of the heart muscle (myopericarditis) is most often caused by viruses but can also occur after vaccination in rare cases. Safety concerns arose after reports of myopericarditis in recipients of mRNA-based COVID vaccines such as those from Pfizer and Moderna.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

‘I Carried Her For Almost 20 Weeks’: Minnesota Mom Shares Her Story Of 2nd Trimester Abortion Following Dire Diagnosis

Originally published on May 3 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emily Richter and her husband, Bryce, couldn’t wait to see their baby during her prenatal anatomy scan. “We were excited first time parents,” Richter said. “We were excited to find out she was a girl, I had this feeling she was a girl.” The ultrasound confirmed the baby was a girl. But during that routine appointment on March 13 of 2020, their lives changed forever. (credit: CBS) “You could see the tech she was quiet, she was suddenly quiet,” Richter said. “They got to her head, she turned the whole machine off and said I need to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Mystery hepatitis outbreak in kids: Which states are investigating cases?

A pediatric hepatitis outbreak with mysterious origins is continuing to grow, as more U.S. states investigate cases of kids developing the liver illness without a known cause. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating 109 cases in 24 states and Puerto Rico, Dr. Jay Butler, CDC’s deputy director for infectious diseases, said during a media briefing Friday. The agency is also investigating five deaths linked to the outbreak. Most of the 109 children required hospitalization, and eight needed a liver transplant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy