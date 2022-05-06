Free, discounted activities statewide this weekend for ‘Celebrate Colorado’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Beginning Friday, Coloradans are invited to enjoy free and discounted activities offered across the state through the Governor's Office.

The Governor's Office says the three-day statewide Celebrate Colorado event is a way to thank residents for their resiliency and strength over the last two years, and these free and discounted activities encourage people to get out into their communities.

Several events and activities from discounted coffee to fly fishing tours are being offered across Southern Colorado by participating businesses.

Celebrate Colorado begins Friday, May 6, and runs until Sunday, May 8.

The Space Foundation’s Discovery Center is celebrating Colorado by hosting their ‘Family Star Party’ on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s a free event in the Space Foundation’s parking lot, with telescopes and experts from the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society there to point out constellations.

"No community has been immune to the effects of the last two years, and it's really important to Space Foundation Discovery Center to provide an opportunity for our community members to get back out and engage,” said Zakary Watson, Senior Manager of Media and Public Affairs with the Space Foundation.

Meantime, Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Kinship Landing in downtown Colorado Springs: free local art and live music, along with $2 beers.

Kinship Landing says it's a chance to gather with locals as well as people from all over the world staying at their hotel.

"It's been a weird, awkward, hard couple of years, we all know that," said Bobby Mikulas, CEO and Co-Founder of Kinship Landing. "And to rally as a community of Colorado and say 'let's move towards something that feels like we can belong together in the same space again, safely and comfortably', that's something that was easy to jump on board with and say, 'let's get back together.' Let's start looking each other in the eye, giving each other hugs and high fives. So being able to participate in that little initiative that's going on this weekend just was a no brainer for us to invite people in and do it in a safe and responsible way."

For a full map and list of participating events for 'Celebrate Colorado,' click here .

