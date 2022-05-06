ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens OLB David Ojabo reveals if he anticipates returning during season

By Robert Sobus
 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are coming off one of their best drafts in recent memory in which the team selected multiple talented players falling below where they were expected to drafted. One of those players was outside linebacker David Ojabo out of the University of Michigan who the team was able to add in the second round at No. 45 overall.

The pass rusher was originally believed to be a first round talent, but saw his draft stock fall after he suffered a torn achilles in March during Michigan’s Pro Day. Due to the injury, it’s unclear if Ojabo will be ready to suit up for the start of the 2022 NFL season. Despite the uncertainty, the rookie was optimistic about returning to the field this season. During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Ojabo said that he anticipates playing, and mentioned Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers as an example of a player who came back quickly.

“So far no pain, good flexibility, already biking…[Los Angeles Rams running back] Cam Akers busted it and played in five and a half months. That lands me at August, September, maybe even October. Season’s still going. So, yeah, I anticipate playing.”

Ojabo will be reunited with high school teammate Odafe Oweh in Baltimore. Whether he’s able to join him on the field during the 2022 season remains to be seen, but he should have a major impact on the Ravens’ defense for years to come, and hopefully the duo of Ojabo and Oweh can cause many problems for quarterbacks.

