Cone Park to open summer tubing in June

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park summer tubing tickets are now available.

Cone Park’s summer tubing will open on June 11 and end on September 5.

Summer tubing will use a plastic surface to create two different lanes that will act as snow.

Along with the tubing, the park will still feature a lift to bring you back to the top, music, light shows at night, a lodge with concessions, and on hot summer days, there will be a splash pad. There will be a light amount of mist on the lanes on hotter days, otherwise, no water will be used on the lanes.

Tickets will be first come first serve and can be purchased by calling 712-279-6126 or by clicking here .

Prices and session times can be found below.

Pricing:

$10/person for sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

$7/person for a session on Thursday and Sunday nights

Session Times:

Thursday: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Saturday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.

Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Glow tubing is available Friday and Saturday after 8:45 p.m.

Private rentals are available Monday through Wednesday for 2.5-hour sessions between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Private rentals are $500 and include private access to tubing, lodge rental, and concessions.

Additionally, tubers must wear closed-toed shoes and be more than 42 inches tall.

