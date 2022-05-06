ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Cone Park to open summer tubing in June

By Gage Teunissen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O3rpO_0fVQxvrD00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Cone Park summer tubing tickets are now available.

Cone Park’s summer tubing will open on June 11 and end on September 5.

Summer tubing will use a plastic surface to create two different lanes that will act as snow.

RAGBRAI celebrations to begin day early with party in Sergeant Bluff

Along with the tubing, the park will still feature a lift to bring you back to the top, music, light shows at night, a lodge with concessions, and on hot summer days, there will be a splash pad. There will be a light amount of mist on the lanes on hotter days, otherwise, no water will be used on the lanes.

Tickets will be first come first serve and can be purchased by calling 712-279-6126 or by clicking here .

Prices and session times can be found below.

Pricing:

  • $10/person for sessions on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
  • $7/person for a session on Thursday and Sunday nights

Session Times:

  • Thursday: 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
  • Friday: 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
  • Saturday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., 8:45 p.m. – 11:15 p.m.
  • Sunday: 12:30 p.m. – 3 p.m., 3:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Country superstar Trace Adkins to perform in Battery Park concert series

Glow tubing is available Friday and Saturday after 8:45 p.m.

Private rentals are available Monday through Wednesday for 2.5-hour sessions between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. Private rentals are $500 and include private access to tubing, lodge rental, and concessions.

Additionally, tubers must wear closed-toed shoes and be more than 42 inches tall.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Sink hole opens at Des Moines shopping center

DES MOINES, Iowa- A sinkhole was discovered behind Hy-Vee at the Uptown Shopping Center at 42nd Street and University in Des Moines on Wednesday. The owner of the building was resurfacing the pavement when a machine fell through the concrete, which resulted in a 10 foot deep sinkhole, exposing the foundation of the building and […]
DES MOINES, IA
Sioux City Journal

Grandview Park Bandshell hit twice with graffiti

SIOUX CITY -- On Friday night, the 87-year-old bandshell at Sioux City's Grandview Park was hit twice with graffiti, according to the Sioux City Police Department. Around 8:36 p.m., Friday, a Sioux City resident, posted photos on Facebook showing the front of the white concrete structure had been covered in graffiti. Around 9:50 p.m., workers were seen at the music pavilion going over the various tags with white paint.
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Lifestyle
City
Sergeant Bluff, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Sioux City Journal

Turkey vultures inch closer and closer to Siouxland

MAPLETON, Iowa -- In cowboy movies and TV shows, the sight of vultures circling overhead usually is a sign of doom and despair. For residents of some Siouxland communities, feces and vomit might come to mind instead. Due to growing populations, turkey vultures are coming into closer proximity to humans,...
MAPLETON, IA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Des Moines, Iowa

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Jack Brown's Beer & Burger Joint is a nice brewpub located in a restored historic building in the East Village. They serve burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads made with locally-sourced ingredients. Jack Brown's offers more than 25 craft beers on tap as well as bottled beers from around the world. There is also a full bar, wine and liquor, and a choice of outdoor balcony seating or interior dining areas.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Park#Tubing
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

May 10th PM: Thunderstorm chances and hot temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop into the upper 50s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will blow out of the ENE at approximately 10 MPH. Tomorrow anticipate a mixture of sun & clouds along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It’ll be a hot one as the temperature surges up to […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KCAU 9 News

May 9th Late: Relatively warm mid May temperatures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop to 54° under a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday will bring marginally cooler temperatures and less humidity to the region with highs locally ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. Look for a mix of sun & clouds on a pretty nice May day. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowans, You Might Be Running Your Air Conditioner Wrong

Iowa decided to basically skip spring and jump right into summer. I went from having the heat on at my house to turning on the air conditioner in less than 24 hours. Not exactly ideal as it's nice to have those few weeks where you can just leave your windows open and enjoy the cool spring air. Did you know it's more efficient to turn your AC on and off than it is to let it run at a mild level all day?
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy