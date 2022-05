A Washington state woman was awarded $125,000 after her pet cat was accused of repeatedly trespassing in a neighborhood.Anna Danieli’s tabby cat called Miska received more than 30 violations and fines worth more than $30,000 before she reached the settlement with King County and the City of Bellevue.Officials had accused the cat of terrorising other pets, killing animals and roaming freely in the area.“This case was about the unjustified and incredible prosecution of a domestic house cat in Bellevue,” said Ms Danieli’s lawyer Jon Zimmerman.“This was really an historic settlement involving a cat in the state of Washington.”At one point...

ANIMALS ・ 1 DAY AGO