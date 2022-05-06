Lucia Mar Unified warns parents of man contacting students on social media

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Lucia Mar Unified School District is warning parents about a man who has been reaching out to students on social media and making inappropriate comments.

The district released a message to parents on Friday saying the man is not affiliated with the school district, but has been reaching out to some students on Instagram.

The district said one middle school student received comments of a sexual nature.

Administrators say they are aware of the man trying to contact other students, and he may even be trying to arrange meetings with students.

The district says it immediately contacted law enforcement and an investigation was launched.

"The safety of our students remains our top priority," the district said in a message posted on ParentSquare.

Administrators asked parents to speak with their children about online safety and find out if anyone has contacted their children online.

If your child came into contact with the man or if you have any information, you're asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department at 805-781-4550.

