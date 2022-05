If you're a Celtics fan, you probably think Boston got robbed late in Game 3 of its Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. With less than five seconds remaining and the Celtics trailing by three Saturday at Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee's Jrue Holiday appeared to foul Celtics guard Marcus Smart as he went up for a 3-pointer. But the officials ruled Holiday's foul on the floor and gave two three throws to Smart, who had to intentionally miss the second as Boston fell just short in a 103-101 loss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO