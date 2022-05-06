Texas man killed in boating incident on Calcasieu Lake

The body of a boater was recovered from Calcasieu Lake on Friday.

According to KPLC in Lake Charles , the body was found just after 7:00 am in West Cove in Calcasieu Lake

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office tells KPLC that the body was found in the water while an unmanned boat circled nearby. LDWF agents identified the man as Ryan M. McLelland, 41, of Dayton, Texas.

KPLC reports that agents believe McLelland was ejected from his boat and was then struck by the vessel while in the water.

An LDWF spokesperson said McLelland was not wearing his engine kill switch or personal flotation device.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel