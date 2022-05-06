ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Texas man killed in boating incident on Calcasieu Lake

By KATC News
 5 days ago
The body of a boater was recovered from Calcasieu Lake on Friday.

According to KPLC in Lake Charles , the body was found just after 7:00 am in West Cove in Calcasieu Lake

The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office tells KPLC that the body was found in the water while an unmanned boat circled nearby. LDWF agents identified the man as Ryan M. McLelland, 41, of Dayton, Texas.

KPLC reports that agents believe McLelland was ejected from his boat and was then struck by the vessel while in the water.

An LDWF spokesperson said McLelland was not wearing his engine kill switch or personal flotation device.

