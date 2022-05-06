ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Gresham gives Gradin family commemorative bowls

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OVzaE_0fVQvEqO00 Keepsakes evoke memories, celebrate black walnut tree that towered over family farm

Friday morning Rod Gradin held his childhood in his hands.

The longtime East Multnomah County resident, who grew up on the eponymous Gradin property, was given a commemorative bowl crafted from the towering, 100-year-old black walnut that used to loom over his family property.

As a youngster Gradin loved to sleep under the stars nestled in the roots of the tree.

"I would build a fort and stay out there all night," he remembered.

And in the warm summer afternoons his friend Edward Palmquist would come over for walnut fights, with the youngsters whipping the projectiles at each other.

"They sting!" he said with a chuckle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FJzQk_0fVQvEqO00 Seven years ago that black walnut tree had to be removed. It was rotting from thousand cankers disease, leaving the exterior soft and brittle, and was posing a danger to visitors to Gradin Park, which was beginning its transition into a sports complex and arboretum.

So in 2015 Gradin watched as the 60-foot, moss-covered behemoth with sprawling limbs was felled on a rainy afternoon, from the top down to the stump. Many neighbors stood alongside him in what was an emotional goodbye to the popular tree.

At the time the city planned on doing something special with the wood, and asked Gradin to stay tuned. After several years curing the wood, and delays from the pandemic, that promise was fulfilled.

During a ceremony Friday, May 6, the city presented Gradin and his wife, Myrtle, with seven commemorative bowls — one for each of the Gradin siblings who had so many memories on that property. They were made by Goby Walnut Hardwoods, and the city also plans on turning the remaining slab of wood into a table that will be placed somewhere within City Hall.

"The call from the city was totally unexpected," Gradin said. "The whole family is excited to get a bowl."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35it9B_0fVQvEqO00 The 33-acre park was sold to the city for a great deal in 1990 by the Melvin T. Gradin Trust. The family had a lucrative offer from a developer who had designs on the land, but they knew Gresham was seeking a location for a new sports park. The one caveat to the deal was allowing patriarch Melvin to remain on the property through the end of his life. He died in the same room he was born in within the small farm house that stood on the property.

For Gradin the land still has a lot of memories.

There is the Douglas fir, which continues to thrive, that began its life as a Christmas decoration. The tree was in a clay pot on the dining room table for the holidays until Melvin decided to move it out into the yard in the late 1940s. The Douglas fir's roots broke through the pot.

A few years back Gradin and his wife visited to walk around the property. That afternoon they picked up countless walnuts — though they resisted the urge to throw them at each other.

Most recently the family gathered at the park last fall to spread his brother's ashes underneath a lance leaf maple, a tree that 15-year-old Gradin had to move at the request of his mother, Amy, because it was encroaching on the heart-shaped garden she lovingly tended, which is still at the Gradin property.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13pp3X_0fVQvEqO00 For a long time, Gradin lived just a few miles away from his family home in Boring. He taught at Barlow High School when it first opened back in 1968, and raised his children in East Multnomah County. And though the couple is a little farther away — they recently moved to Ellensburg, Washington, to be closer to their six grandchildren and newly born great-granddaughter — Gradin Park will always tug at the heart strings.

"It is a special place," Gradin said.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Gresham's mayor delivers hopeful state of the city

Stovall talks ARPA dollars, public safety, housing during first State of City address. This summer the Gresham Homeless Services Team came across an individual who had been living in a local park for "quite some time." This man was untrusting of the system, because he had been burned by various...
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Nonprofit partnership plants rose at Portland Rockwood Club

CareOregon, Boys & Girls Clubs team-up again for Earth Day planting, Starlight ParadeCareOregon and the Boys & Girls Club further celebrated their growing partnership with a rose planting at the Rockwood club. On Earth Day Friday, April 22, the two organizations joined together at the CareOregon Boys & Girls Club, 454 S.E. 165th Ave., for planting alongside the Royal Rosarians. The event was to both celebrate Earth Day and announce that the Boys & Girls Club is the official partners for the CareOregon Starlight Parade. "Headlining the Starlight Parade is about bringing people back together and reenergizing downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

Walking on the wildflower side in Multnomah County

From Trilliums to Oregon Sunshine, colorful wildflowers dot local landscapes, trails this spring and summerThis is the best time of the year to enjoy splashes of Oregon's many colorful wildflowers, as many species are blooming along East Multnomah County's trails and natural areas. Here are some of the flowers to keep an eye out for and the best places to spot them: • Trillium: March through May at Glendoveer Nature Trail, Graham Oaks Nature Park and Gabbert Butte Natural Area • Pacific bleeding heart: April and May at Oxbow Regional Park, Graham Oaks Nature Park and Gabbert Butte Natural Area • Camas: April and May at Canemah Bluff, Cooper Mountain and Mount Talbert • Oregon Sunshine: May and June at Cooper Mountain and Canemah Bluff • Oregon iris: May and June at Cooper Mountain Nature Park • Brodiaea: July at Canemah Bluff Nature Park • Meadow checkermallow: June to August at Howell Territorial Park and Graham Oaks, Cooper Mountain and Canemah Bluff {loadposition sub-article-01}
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Gresham Outlook

Disrupting ducklings in local parks can lead to abandonment

Portland Audubon says mother ducks are always close by; Good Samaritans can cause unintentional harm.Everyone's first instinct is to spring into action when they spot a duckling alone in one of East Multnomah County's natural areas — like the baby wood duck that was seemingly abandoned and sunning itself on the banks of Johnson Creek in Gresham's Main City Park last weekend. But experts from the Portland Audubon Society warn that in most cases, it's best to leave the young fowl alone and allow their mothers to care for them. The wildlife advocacy organization receives many calls from concerned...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Multnomah County, OR
Society
State
Washington State
Gresham, OR
Society
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Ford's Bess Wills earns 2022 Salute to Dealers honor

Ford Company award recognizes her work with SnowCap, My Father's House, and other charitiesA Gresham car dealership owner received a prestigious global award for her dedication in bettering East Multnomah County. Gresham Ford owner Bess Wills was honored with a 2022 Salute to Dealers award, a Ford Motor Company initiative that recognizes those who commit their time and resources to uplifting the lives of others. The causes championed include fostering education for children, supporting veterans and the disabled, and helming food and housing programs for the homeless and at-risk individuals. "(Her) kindness, generosity and willingness to give of...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Latinx community hub coming to Gresham

The Latino Network receives large donation to help fund its Latinx service center. Latino Network, a Portland-based provider of culturally specific services in the Latinx community, has received a $1.5 million donation that will help fund the construction of the organization's planned Metro Eastside facility, La Plaza Esperanza, which will be located at 312 S.E. 165th Ave. in Gresham.
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

U-Haul, possessions stolen during young family's move to Gresham

Nearly $20,000 of clothing, furniture reported stolen overnight while parked along Palmquist RoadA young mother and her two children had all of their possessions stolen during a move from Vancouver to Gresham. According to the Gresham Police Department, the van was stolen while parked along Southeast Palmquist Road sometime between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday to Monday, April 24-25. The U-Haul is a 15-foot box van with Arizona plate AH29960. The woman, whose children are 2-years and 10-months old, reported there was about $20,000 in items within the U-Haul, including nearly all of their clothing, furniture and household goods for a two-bedroom apartment. This is the third time this year that a U-Haul van has been stolen in East Multnomah County — the first two occurred while the vehicles were parked overnight at Troutdale motels. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gresham Outlook

Troutdale celebrates Gateway to the Gorge visitor center

New visitor center, updated Depot Rail Museum has weekend ribbon cutting in downtownLast weekend Troutdale celebrated the ribbon cutting for its new visitor center and updated museum — both housed in a renovated rail depot at the edge of downtown. City leaders and members of the Troutdale Historical Society had beaming smiles as they unveiled the Gateway to the Gorge Visitor Center and Depot Rail Museum Saturday, April 30. Both are located inside the historic Troutdale Rail Depot, 475 E. Historic Columbia River Highway. The museum occupies the original ticket counter and office side of the building, while the...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Take Care of Cornelius Day returns in May

The ninth 'Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day' is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30 a.m. Cornelius is asking residents to put work gloves on and join their neighbors in picking garbage and planting flowers. The ninth "Take Care of Cornelius Clean-up Day" is Saturday, May 14, starting at 8:30...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Red Trillium Gallery fosters community for local artists

Mount Hood-area painters return to physical gallery space in downtown Troutdale. In 2016, Welches resident Caryn Tilton founded Mt. Hood Art Online with the goal of creating a virtual gallery space for local artists to display and sell their art. In late 2019, after several changes, including in leadership, the...
TROUTDALE, OR
Gresham Outlook

Candidates for Multnomah County chair address business community

Issues such as homelessness and taxes were the focus of a forum hosted by business organizations.The three most prominent candidates for Multnomah County chair staked out their positions on homelessness, taxes, advocacy for East County and other issues during a business community forum Wednesday, April 20. The candidates, Lori Stegmann, Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, are all colleagues, each currently serving together on the county's board of commissioners. Whoever wins will replace current board chair Deborah Kafoury and serve a four-year term as the county's chief executive. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Portland Tribune

Volunteers help clients through grief at Guide Dogs

Volunteers like Colleen Madigan empower Boring-based nonprofit Guide Dogs for the Blind. When Colleen Madigan had to say goodbye to her beloved guide dog after an unexpected death, the pain and grief was unimaginable. It was more than the sorrow of losing a beloved pet — something all have faced....
BORING, OR
Gresham Outlook

Opinion: West Coast becoming a breeding ground for intolerance?

David Pope: Parental groups like Oregon Moms Union are seeking to indoctrinate our children.I've been taken aback by the recent news coming out of Oregon from parental groups like the Oregon Moms Union, fighting the "woke left" about school board indoctrination. As a visitor and potential new resident of the great state of Oregon, I can't help but feel disheartened by the news. Sexual orientation and identity are human rights. I always found Oregon to be an inclusive and tolerant place for all peoples. The values I've encountered on my visits to Portland, Bend, Salem and all places in-between have...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Estacada Events and Meetings

Play bingo at the Moose Lodge Wednesdays, shred event coming up May 7, library events coming up. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos.
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

East County birds build nests in all the wrong places

Local robin claims ladder as feathered-friends continue nest building across region. Birds across East Multnomah County are continuing to build their nests — though some don't always pick the best spots. Wildlife photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas spotted a new neighbor moving in pretty close to her property along Johnson Creek....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Look out knotweed, I'm comin' for ya

Outlook columnist Sharon Nesbit knows plenty of gardeners, but don't ask her to plant flowers. EDITOR'S NOTE: Sharon Nesbit wrote this in 2002. Beware of strangers bringing easy-to-grow plants. This declaration will likely reinforce the public's general opinion that journalists don't know squat about what they write about. Or maybe...
TROUTDALE, OR
Portland Tribune

Our opinion: Alisa Pyszka for Metro president

The newcomer likely can't win outright in May but could force a runoff, giving both candidates time to improve. It is difficult to imagine a more disappointing race this year than that for Metro president. The two serious candidates — if magically blended — likely would make a good president....
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Local mothers share experiences

Two East County mothers share their stories, recommends patience for young moms. In honor of Mother's Day this Sunday, May 8, The Outlook is highlighting some of the amazing women in East County who are not only doing amazing work in the community, but also taking on the most important job of all — being a mom.
GRESHAM, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
89
Followers
1K+
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy