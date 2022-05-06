ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts celebrates art during chamber event

By Christopher Keizur
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Friday morning, May 6, ribbon cutting officially welcomes fine art gallery into Gresham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ePAiD_0fVQvDxf00

A Gresham gallery dedicated to making fine art accessible and celebrating the bevy of amazing East Multnomah County artists across countless mediums hosted an official ribbon cutting.

Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts opened its doors Friday morning, May 6, to a gaggle of local businesses leaders and community members as they explored the gallery during a Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting to formally welcome the new venture.

"We are excited to celebrate this wonderful location owned by three powerful women," said Lynn Snodgrass, Chamber CEO. "Original art is unique, one-of-a-kind, and creates a legacy."

Blue Pine was created by a trio of friends who share a passion for watercolor painting and uplifting burgeoning artists. Marcia Morrow, Beth Schilling and Bonnie Moore opened the new artistically-minded venture last fall at Gresham Station Shopping Center, and haven't looked back.

"We wanted to bring a knowledge and understanding of art to Gresham, because we felt that appreciation had been missing," Morrow said.

Blue Pine, 761 N.W. 12th St., is a blend of a fine art gallery showcasing more than 40 local artists across multiple disciplines; a teaching studio with a diverse range of classes taught by many of those same artists displaying and selling their work; and a robust, curated number of gifts and smaller pieces that are less expensive and offers the perfect place to find something special for a loved one.

Learn more and register for classes online at bluepinegallery.com

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Gresham Outlook

Rockwood Market Hall celebrates flavors of community

Momma G's Soup, Hank's Place Southern Cuisine, The Lamb Boutique, more kick off grand opening.When Gaila Lusby was 9 years old, she would play "pretend kitchen" with her cousins. They would use a knee-high board as their counter, take orders on scraps of paper and whip up their delicious meals on a cutting board. "It was a passion of mine," she said with a laugh. Now Lusby is one of the many small businesses owners who have found a home in a space within the heart of Rockwood that celebrates talented chefs, burgeoning small businesses and the wide...
GRESHAM, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Daddy-Daughter Dance morphs into Wilsonville Family Fairy Dance

The city will host the two-day extravaganza Friday-Saturday, June 3-4, in Memorial Park  The city of Wilsonville has rebranded the Daddy Daughter Dance to be more inclusive for all kinds of relationships. And they've added a second day to make sure more people can enjoy the festivities. The Wilsonville Family Fairy Dance, which costs $20, will be held 7-9 p.m June 3-4 at the Stein Boozier Barn in Memorial Park. The event will feature a live DJ, photo booth, prize giveaway and snacks. Preregistration is required. Tickets are on sale at Wilsonvilleparksandrec.com, and you can only buy a ticket...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Sowing seeds of great library service at Crook County Library

Library able to resume programs and attract both local and national talent for job openings. If you've ever tried your hand at gardening in Central Oregon, you are familiar with the itch to get seeds and starts planted even if the weather isn't quite ready to cooperate. It's budget season for the county and as I consider line items, revenues and expenditures, the gardening metaphor feels appropriate.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gresham, OR
Gresham, OR
Entertainment
Local
Oregon Entertainment
County
Multnomah County, OR
Woodburn Independent

Festive weekend in Woodburn's Downtown Plaza

Cinco de Mayo celebrations coincided with Mother's Day weekend festivities in downtown WoodburnDespite the uncertainties manifested through changing host entities and capricious spring weather conditions, Cinco de Mayo celebrations kicked off without a hitch in downtown Woodburn Saturday. Festivities coinciding with Mother's Day weekend carried on despite some ominous rainy skies early Saturday, and they remained slated to run through Sunday in the Downtown Plaza, featuring live music, folkloric dancing along with crafts and the variety of cultural food offerings endemic to Woodburn's downtown. Woodburn's Cinco de Mayo celebration has been traditionally hosted by Chemeketa Community College, but the annual...
WOODBURN, OR
Gresham Outlook

Gresham gives Gradin family commemorative bowls

Keepsakes evoke memories, celebrate black walnut tree that towered over family farmFriday morning Rod Gradin held his childhood in his hands. The longtime East Multnomah County resident, who grew up on the eponymous Gradin property, was given a commemorative bowl crafted from the towering, 100-year-old black walnut that used to loom over his family property. As a youngster Gradin loved to sleep under the stars nestled in the roots of the tree. "I would build a fort and stay out there all night," he remembered. And in the warm summer afternoons his friend Edward Palmquist would...
GRESHAM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Fine Art#Blue Pine Gallery Gifts
Lake Oswego Review

Happy Valley's two high schools partner to bring 'Pippin' to life

Spectrum of human experience at the heart of lively musical, opening May 13 at new Adrienne C. Nelson Performing Arts Center"Pippin," the musical depicting the life's journey of Charlemagne's son, will debut at the Adrienne C. Nelson High School Performing Arts Center on May 13, and will continue through May 22. Bringing a musical to life after the pandemic hasn't been easy, but the rewards have been worth it, said Tyler Oser, the new theater teacher at Clackamas High School, especially in partnering with Happy Valley's second high school that opened at the beginning of the school year. His first...
HAPPY VALLEY, OR
Woodburn Independent

A perk for Aurora park

Aurora Parks Committee chair corrals her sister and a friend to contribute some hands-on, native-plant park beautificationSometimes, the best way to improve your immediate and community environment is to get your hands — or at least your gloves — a little dirty. That is especially true this time of the year, and the rainy spring this area has been enjoying accommodated just that for Aurora Parks Committee Chair Aissa Bennett. Aissa teamed up with her sister, Maya Bennett, while collaborating with Pudding River Watershed Council Executive Director Anna Rankin to attain free plants to enrich Aurora's Main Street City Park....
AURORA, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
22K+
Post
483K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy