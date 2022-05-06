Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts celebrates art during chamber event

Friday morning, May 6, ribbon cutting officially welcomes fine art gallery into Gresham

A Gresham gallery dedicated to making fine art accessible and celebrating the bevy of amazing East Multnomah County artists across countless mediums hosted an official ribbon cutting.

Blue Pine Gallery & Gifts opened its doors Friday morning, May 6, to a gaggle of local businesses leaders and community members as they explored the gallery during a Gresham Area Chamber of Commerce Ribbon cutting to formally welcome the new venture.

"We are excited to celebrate this wonderful location owned by three powerful women," said Lynn Snodgrass, Chamber CEO. "Original art is unique, one-of-a-kind, and creates a legacy."

Blue Pine was created by a trio of friends who share a passion for watercolor painting and uplifting burgeoning artists. Marcia Morrow, Beth Schilling and Bonnie Moore opened the new artistically-minded venture last fall at Gresham Station Shopping Center, and haven't looked back.

"We wanted to bring a knowledge and understanding of art to Gresham, because we felt that appreciation had been missing," Morrow said.

Blue Pine, 761 N.W. 12th St., is a blend of a fine art gallery showcasing more than 40 local artists across multiple disciplines; a teaching studio with a diverse range of classes taught by many of those same artists displaying and selling their work; and a robust, curated number of gifts and smaller pieces that are less expensive and offers the perfect place to find something special for a loved one.

Learn more and register for classes online at bluepinegallery.com

