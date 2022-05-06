Don’t wait to order flowers for Mother’s Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend and many people are looking to buy their moms flowers.

The flower business is blooming! In fact last year, U.S. consumers planned to spend about $2.66 billion on flowers for Mother’s Day. Many local florists consider this one of the busiest weeks of the year and often get overwhelmed with orders or even sell out of product.

The key message here? Don’t wait to place your order. 22News asked Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist, if you really procrastinate and order flowers on Mother’s Day, will they be able to be delivered to her in time?

“Ahh, I hope so. But we sell out at a certain point so definitely think about mom early. Don’t wait to the last minute on mom, she deserves the best,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan stated that they have not experienced any problems getting flowers due to supply chain issues. She noted that while they are seeing a bit of an increase in price due to inflation, you can be creative with flowers and there are substitutions that are less expensive.

Sullivan added another a way to save a little money on your bouquet is to pick up some seasonal flowers for mom.

