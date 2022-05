PETERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A Peters Township mom is sharing her story nearly a week after she was run over by her own car in her driveway. Ashley Cramer McClintock, 37, says her car was in park, but it started acting up on its own with all three of her kids inside. The incident happened in her driveway on Alexander Drive in Peters Township. Cramer McClintock says she was getting ready to take her three kids to school. They were in the car when one of them said they forgot their backpack. She was about to go in the house to...

