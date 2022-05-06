ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

NFL Hall of Famer reacts to Hopkins' suspension

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wrYG_0fVQrpCl00

A Pro Football Hall of Famer weighed in this week on former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins receiving a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson — a six-time Pro Bowler and four-time NFL rushing yards leader who played for the Los Angeles Rams, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Raiders and Atlanta Falcons from 1983-1993 — doesn’t believe it is Hopkins’ character to intentionally take a banned substance.

“It’s a different era than when I played,” Dickerson said in an interview with Fox News Digital . “Like now, guys, they take stuff and they may not know what’s on the list of things you can’t take. Sometimes, it’s unintentional. I don’t really know DeAndre that well but knowing what I do know about him, that’s not his character. Like I said, a lot of things they could have on the list you don’t even know is on the list.”

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December. He finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

Dickerson, who owns the record for most rushing yards in a single season (2,105 in 1984), thinks Hopkins’ suspension will hurt both him and the Cardinals.

“I think it’ll hurt the Cardinals,” Dickerson said. “First of all, he’s not getting paid. You’re not getting that paycheck. It hurts him and it hurts them too because timing is everything. You got to get the timing with the quarterback. You gotta get in shape.

“You cannot get into football shape working out. I don’t care what you do. It’s a totally different kind of game, using every muscle in your body. Stopping, starting, getting twisted. You can’t get into football shape. I’m thinking this is going to hurt him and will hurt the Cardinals.”

Hopkins released a statement Monday night, tweeting “See you Week 7.” He posted a message saying he was “confused and shocked” upon learning he had tested positive for a banned substance.

For his career (2013-21), Hopkins has amassed 789 receptions for 10,581 yards and 68 touchdowns.

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Gridiron Junkies

Top Remaining NFL Free Agents After NFL Draft

From Odell Beckham Jr. to GRONK, here are the best remaining NFL free agents after the draft. Beckham had an injury during the Rams' Super Bowl win. But he is still worth signing for the future for the right team. Hoping my Ravens go for it!
On3.com

Report: LSU transfer guard Xavier Pinson cuts list again

Former LSU basketball guard Xavier Pinson, who transferred from Missouri last season, has cut his shortlist to three schools, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Georgia Tech, Mississippi State and New Mexico State all remain in contention for the high-profile target who is on the market again. Xavier Pinson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

