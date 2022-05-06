ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Man arrested in Portsmouth’s deadly Riverwalk Inn shooting after anonymous tip

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
Riverwalk Inn & Suites is photographed on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Portsmouth. Stephen Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A 28-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a Portsmouth homicide was arrested early Friday morning in Chesapeake after police received an anonymous tip about his location.

Marcellus T. Epps was arrested sometime after midnight by the Chesapeake Police Department in the 3200 block of South Military Highway after they received a tip regarding his whereabouts, Chesapeake Detective A. Robare confirmed. Epps was taken into custody without incident.

Epps was charged by Portsmouth police in mid-February for first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm and seven additional felony warrants. He also received a charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon from the Chesapeake department at the time of his arrest.

He is one of two suspects accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old David Branch and critically injuring a woman in a room at Riverwalk Inn and Suites in the early morning hours Feb. 2.

Police are still searching for the second man, Demonte Worrell, 32.

Detective Brian C. Davis told The Virginian-Pilot that Epps and Worrell shot Branch multiple times inside the room. An unidentified woman also sustained life-threatening injuries in the shooting before the men fled.

Anyone with information on Worrell’s whereabouts are asked to call Portsmouth detectives at 757-393-8536 or the anonymous crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

