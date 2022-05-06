ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, PA

Pocono leaders discuss challenges in early childcare

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wZqK_0fVQqiNX00

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A roundtable discussion took place in the Poconos with state and local leaders about the challenges the early child care industry is facing.

At the roundtable, those in the industry spoke about how they can’t meet the needs of all children due to staffing issues and lack of state funding.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AT6HT_0fVQqiNX00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txx4y_0fVQqiNX00

“How do we keep our quality care without raising tuition for the parents that are already struggling?” said Jennifer Smith, owner, of Wee Wons Daycare and Preschool.

Jennifer Smith owns a daycare in Poconos Summit a facility that she says is lucky to be fully staffed but is unable to expand for the more than 60 children on the waiting list due to limited funding.

‘Parenting Autism United’ fostering inclusivity

Smith attended a roundtable discussion at the Pocono Mountain united way Friday morning to speak about the challenges her industry is facing.

Senator Mario Scavello was in attendance and says the first five years of a child’s life are crucial for education.

“You invest in the kids at an early age, it saves money for the commonwealth and it’s for the right reasons. So that’s what we have to do a better job with the investing,” explained Scavello.

Kimberly early says the Pre-K for pa campaign is asking state policymakers to raise the high-quality pre-kline by 70 million dollars to serve an additional 2,308 children.

“Child care wages are impacting the child care staffing crisis. It’s because of those low wages and benefits that really is the cause to why they aren’t able to recruit the staff that they need,” stated Kimberly.

The extra funding is something that those in the field say would benefit not just the kids but the families.

“It means people in our community can go to work secure knowing that their children are cared for instead of settling for something less, knowing that that can deeply impact their growth and development,” explained Dr. Kate Curry, early childhood faculty, of the Northampton Community College Monroe.

That campaign is also asking for additional funding that would give childcare workers an extra two dollars per hour.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Man charged after police discover bag of catalytic converters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they discovered a duffle bag containing catalytic converters. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Friday at 4:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Railroad Avenue for the report of a suspicious person carrying a duffle bag in the parking lot […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Search for hit-and-run driver after truck slams into garage

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a pickup truck slammed into a garage. According to crews, the truck plowed right through the Luzerne County garage Friday morning around 3:30 in Plymouth Township along North Mill Street. The vehicle went through the garage, and struck another vehicle on the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe County, PA
Sports
Monroe County, PA
Education
County
Monroe County, PA
City
Industry, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Monroe County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Fox News

I was a teacher and I know firsthand progressive policies in the classroom have failed

After teaching in elementary, middle, and high school science classes, and directing the science teachers and curriculum for a 35,000 student district, I’ve concluded that our modern methods of managing student behavior are an abysmal failure. I’ve watched as teachers tried to coddle, affirm, and indulge their way to a great classroom—only to be met with disappointment, disrespect, and violence.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBRE

Police find missing Lycoming County woman

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have found the missing woman out of Montoursville, ending the search. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Elizabeth Detweiler, 43, was last seen on foot in the area of the 1900 block of State Route 405 Monday at 2:50 p.m. Police believed that Detweiler may be confused or at special […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with biting woman, hitting her with car

NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Carbondale is facing multiple charges related to assault in Susquehanna County. According to state police, 22-year-old Evan Dearie picked up the victim just after midnight on April 30 and told the victim he “was going to beat the (expletive) out of her.” Police reports indicate […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poconos#Childcare#Wee Wons Daycare#Scavello
WBRE

Police: Woman hits police vehicle with car during chase

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A routine traffic stop led to a police chase and dozens of traffic violations being issued to a woman in Luzerne County. According to police, on May 4 around 5:30 p.m., 29-year-old April Lynn Vanek was pulled over in the 200 block of Dessen Drive in West Hazleton for […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Hazleton man charged after woman dies of overdose

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man who they say delivered drugs to a woman that resulted in her death back in August of 2021. Hazleton police say that in August of 2021 just before 5:00 p.m. they were sent to a home on the 1000 block of Seybert Street for the […]
HAZLETON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Pennsylvania-made pierogis recalled

Dymski Pierogies is recalling multiple varieties of their Grandma's Cuisine, Bernat's and Golden Eagle cheese filled pierogis. According to the press release, this could be because they main contain an undeclared milk allergen.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Lycoming Mall avoids sheriff’s sale once again

PENNSDALE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lycoming Mall has once again escaped going up for sheriff’s sale. Just two days before the Lycoming Mall was scheduled for sheriff’s sale the owners made a payment in full to the county’s water and sewer authority. After almost 2 years without payment to the Lycoming County sewer and water […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police investigate juvenile possessing gun

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are investigating an incident where they say a juvenile illegally possessed a gun. According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday around 8:00 p.m. officers were dispatched to the report of a male pointing a firearm at another person. Investigators say they located the suspect, a 12-year-old male, near […]
WBRE

Upstate firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney City Fire Department was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in Gaffney. The fire department said firefighters responded to a report around 7:57 p.m. that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway. Upon arrival, firefighters found a […]
GAFFNEY, SC
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy