Former politicians analyze Connecticut’s political conventions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Democratic and Republican conventions will kick the political campaigns into high gear.

For Bob Stefanowski, this is round two with Gov. Ned Lamont.

In 2018, both ran for an empty governor’s seat. Both are coming from the private sector and both had no previous political experience. It was a close call with Lamont winning by just over a 3-point margin.

Does Stefanowski have what it takes to convince voters that 2022 is his year?

Former Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz and former Republican Senate Minority Leader John McKinney weigh in on the conventions.

Hear their analysis in the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.