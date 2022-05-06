ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Former politicians analyze Connecticut’s political conventions

By Jon Rosen
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Democratic and Republican conventions will kick the political campaigns into high gear.

For Bob Stefanowski, this is round two with Gov. Ned Lamont.

In 2018, both ran for an empty governor’s seat. Both are coming from the private sector and both had no previous political experience. It was a close call with Lamont winning by just over a 3-point margin.

Does Stefanowski have what it takes to convince voters that 2022 is his year?

Former Democratic Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz and former Republican Senate Minority Leader John McKinney weigh in on the conventions.

Conn. Republicans picking candidates at convention this weekend Democratic Convention taking place in Hartford this weekend

Hear their analysis in the video player above.

Comments / 1

A LC
4d ago

How about we start with preventing election fraud? No wait CT is already getting prepared to steal the election again due to more mail in voting. Absolutely NO NEED for mail in ballots unless your handicap

Reply
2
