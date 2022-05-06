Two men found dead at Washington Square Embassy Suites

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before the men's bodies were found. Suspect still on the loose.

Tigard police are investigating as a homicide, the deaths of two mean whose bodies were found early Friday morning at a Tigard Hotel.

Both Tigard police and law enforcement officers responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. regarding a disturbance at Embassy Suites, 9000 S.W. Washington Square Road.

Once there, witnesses reported hearing possible gunshots. After searching the building, police found two men dead, according to a news release.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect, who they believe left the scene. They don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the community.

"Although everyone connected with this incident who has been identified to this point in the investigation is from Portland, we have not been able to connect this incident to a separate overnight shooting at a hotel in Portland," according to the release.

That incident involved a shooting near the Marriott Hotel on S. River Parkway and Moddy Avenue where Portland police found a man deceased in a vehicle, according to KOIN 6 News.

Investigators don't believe there's an ongoing threat to the public regarding the Embassy Suites homicides. Victims won't be identified until next of kin have been notified.

The Washington County Major Crimes Team is taking the lead in this investigation.