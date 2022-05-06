ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth Zoo wins award for new Elephant Springs exhibit

By Baylee Friday
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yRI7C_0fVQezQS00

The Fort Worth Zoo is one of only six US attractions, and the only institution in Texas, to win one of this year’s THEA Awards for Outstanding Entertainment.

The international award is specifically for the zoo’s Elephant Springs exhibit.

"They have multiple spaces, a 400,000-gallon river, which is super special to the species," said Zoo spokesperson Avery Elander.

Elander says Elephant Springs is phase two of a four-phase building project bringing new species and new habitats to the zoo.

"The whole purpose of renovating the Zoo is to create these experiences for guests to interact with animals like they haven't been able to before," Elander said.

The next phase is Africa and Asian Predators which is set to open in 2023.

