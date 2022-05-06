ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Arsonist Destroys Convenience Store in Moses Lake Friday Morning

By John McKay
 4 days ago
The Grant County Sheriff's Office along with other area agencies are searching for the man seen in the pictures in our story, allegedly he set an early Friday morning fire that virtually destroyed a Moses Lake convenience store. These images are after, and before the fire....

102.7 KORD

Moses Lake Arsonist in Custody, Caught With Help of Citizen Tips

Last Friday, we reported on the shocking fire that badly damaged a Moses Lake convenience store. Suspect in 3:30 AM fire captured. "Fire crews from Grant County Fire District 5 were called to the Airway Deli Mart, located at the intersection of State Route 17 and Airway Drive in Moses Lake. They found the building pretty much completely engulfed in flames.
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

