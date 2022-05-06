[PHOTOS]: WTH! Why Are These Scary Dolls Washing Up on Texas Beaches?

Making your bed can be a challenge, but the Mattress Jack bed elevator changes that. No matter your abilities, lifting a mattress to get your sheets in the right position isn’t always easy. This patent-protected inflatable lifting solution makes bed-making safer, easier, and even fun. Commercialized by physicians, this product raises the heaviest of mattresses 10 inches so you can effortlessly change your sheets. Providing an ergonomic mobility and daily living aid for older adults or people with disabilities, it’s an ideal bed-making solution. And it helps eliminate the risk of back or joint injury. The Mattress Jack consists of an inflatable ring, an air pump, and a controller. Choose from queen or king size options and basic or premium models, which differ only because the premium model has a tuck ring that grips shorter sheets.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 11 DAYS AGO