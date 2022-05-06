ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

[PHOTOS]: WTH! Why Are These Scary Dolls Washing Up on Texas Beaches?

By Tara Holley
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It sounds like an interesting plot for the next big Hollywood horror blockbuster, doesn't it? Freaky-looking dolls and doll PARTS washing up on our Texas shores?. But, no this is actually happening fairly regularly as of late. And to add to the strangeness, people don't seem to understand why or...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Brownwood, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Beaches#Doll Parts#Wth#Nbcdfw
Gadget Flow

Mattress Jack bed elevator makes tucking in your sheets and making your bed super easy

Making your bed can be a challenge, but the Mattress Jack bed elevator changes that. No matter your abilities, lifting a mattress to get your sheets in the right position isn’t always easy. This patent-protected inflatable lifting solution makes bed-making safer, easier, and even fun. Commercialized by physicians, this product raises the heaviest of mattresses 10 inches so you can effortlessly change your sheets. Providing an ergonomic mobility and daily living aid for older adults or people with disabilities, it’s an ideal bed-making solution. And it helps eliminate the risk of back or joint injury. The Mattress Jack consists of an inflatable ring, an air pump, and a controller. Choose from queen or king size options and basic or premium models, which differ only because the premium model has a tuck ring that grips shorter sheets.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Classic Rock 96.1

Burying Your Pet isn’t Illegal in Texas but Some Ways Can Get You in Trouble

Losing a family pet is one of the hardest moments in anyone's life. You have raised and cared for that furry family member for many years. When they're gone, a big part of us is gone, too. For your kids, this could be a life lesson in loss. Part of that may include having a funeral and burial of your pet in the backyard. While it is perfectly legal in Texas to do so, be careful not to do some things that could get you in trouble.
TEXAS STATE
Classic Rock 96.1

Give Him A Chance, Russell Is Loving, Devoted, And Affectionate

Once adopted and adjusted to your home, he will bring your family years of unconditional affection, devotion, and lots of love. Judging from his appearance this five-month-old guy appears to have some Shar-pei in his bloodline. Pets Fur People's executive director Gayle Helms says that the Shar-pei possesses a calm demeanor and that would make Russell an excellent family companion.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

‘Pints & Pups’ on May 5 to Benefit SPCA in Tyler, Texas

If you love animals AND great local beer, head over to the 'Pints & Pups' Event happening at ETX Brewing in downtown Tyler, Texas on May 5. I really want to make this event. I absolutely adore that we have events all around East Texas businesses that not only provide a great time for people and pups alike, but also contribute much needed "fundage" to the SPCA of East Texas who do so much for the welfare of our beloved dogs and cats and make East Texans aware of adoption opportunities.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Plane Bound For Dallas Lost Part Of Wing At 35,000 Feet

There were some rather tense moments in the sky Tuesday evening during a flight from Charleston, South Carolina to Dallas/Ft. Worth. Those tense moments were caused after a part of the wing just fell off during mid-flight at 36,000 feet. The American Airlines flight was diverted to Birmingham where it landed without incident and all passengers disembarked safely.
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Get Unmatched Views Of The Night Sky At This West Texas Dome Airbnb

We are constantly being bombarded by today's technology - social media, streaming, phone calls, emails, online gaming - it's maddening when you think about how connected we are to the digital world and we often have little time to appreciate that living things around us and to bask in the awesomeness of nature. Every once in a while we should just try to leave it all behind and just get away for a while. Leave our modern conveniences behind and just unplug and reset ourselves.
WEST, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

The Ewoks’ Forest From ‘Return of the Jedi’ Was Totally Destroyed

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi took 1980s audiences on a journey to another galaxy far, far away. The most memorable scenes took place on the forest moon of the planet Endor, which was filled with enormous trees and lush foliage. But if you ever thought about going to visit “Endor,” you’re going to come up empty. Almost all of Return of the Jedi’s shooting locations have since been destroyed.
MOVIES
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy