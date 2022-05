The City of Lawton and LETA (Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority) has just announced that they've scheduled and will be hosting Lawton's annual "Trash-Off" this Saturday, April 30th (04-30-22) from 9:00-am until 2:00-pm in Elmer Thomas Park. It can be accessed off Cache Road or at NW 6th Street and Ferris Avenue. During the event, you'll be able to drop off various items and garbage that you can't place in your regular trash can for pick up. It's just in time for Spring cleaning. So set up a reminder so you don't miss it!

