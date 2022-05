A woman and two kids are thanking Moses Lake Police for their safety. Police attempted to arrest a violent felon on Tuesday, a about 12 noon, on 4 outstanding warrants near Ivy Street in Moses Lake. That's where Salvador Harguideguy took off on foot with officers close behind. The criminal made his way to Western Avenue where he came upon a woman who had just buckled in her children in their vehicle, preparing to drive away.

MOSES LAKE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO