A tale of family, legacy, & progress set in the Black Victorian era

Andrew Woolfolk, popularly known for being Earth, Wind & Fire's longtime saxophonist, has passed away at the age of 71; what was his cause of death?. Fellow bandmate Philip Bailey took to Instagram to confirm the tragic news and recalled their early years, saying they met in High School and quickly became friends and bandmates.
John Malkovich was always weird, Shonda Rhimes is a genius and Gary Sinese got his start in a North suburban production of a “West Side Story.” All things we learned when Jeff Perry stopped by WGN Morning News. The Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder is in town, performing in the...
May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea. "Meet Clea," the actress captioned the images, which features a close-up of Theron's face as Clea along with her standing next to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Clea made her debut...
Comments / 0