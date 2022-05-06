ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A tale of family, legacy, & progress set in the Black Victorian era

WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to starring on the hit show ‘The Chi’, Tyla Abercrumbie is also a...

wgntv.com

WGNtv.com

Steppenwolf founder Jeff Perry returns to Chicago stage

John Malkovich was always weird, Shonda Rhimes is a genius and Gary Sinese got his start in a North suburban production of a “West Side Story.” All things we learned when Jeff Perry stopped by WGN Morning News. The Steppenwolf Theatre co-founder is in town, performing in the...
UPI News

Charlize Theron releases photos of her Marvel character Clea

May 11 (UPI) -- Charlize Theron uploaded to Instagram the first photos of herself as Marvel cinematic universe character, Clea. "Meet Clea," the actress captioned the images, which features a close-up of Theron's face as Clea along with her standing next to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. Clea made her debut...
