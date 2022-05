Thanks to a tip from a neighbor, a number of Adams County animals near Lind are being cared for. Landowner facing 3 counts of 1st Degree Animal Cruelty. We now have more information on this animal cruelty case. On April 27th, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a report of alleged neglected animals on a piece of property in the 700 block of South Longmeier Road, a location about 10 miles West of Washtucna just off Highway 26. You can see the ribs of these animals in these photos. The location is also west of the intersection of Highway 395 and 26.

ADAMS COUNTY, WA ・ 6 DAYS AGO