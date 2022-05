This event is hosted by the The Glam Fam Drag Show and will be held at 1031 Noble Street,Anniston. The doors open at 7:00 pm and the show starts at 9:00 pm. This is an 18 and up event. $20 cover for 18-20 and $10 cover for 21+. This will be the Biggest show, yet and a kick off to summer. Join the Glam Fam gals in thier biggest show kicking off summer and celebrating some birthdays the best way they know how! Come on out and join in on all the fun!Tickets · $10 – $20via Eventbrite.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO