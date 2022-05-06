ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Central Scouting releases final 2022 rankings: Here’s who could fall to the Red Wings

By Mike Gould
wingsnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNHL Central Scouting has released its final rankings of the top skaters and goaltenders eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft. Both the skater and goaltender rankings are split into two categories: North American and International. The scouting bureau extensively watches and also measures the top prospects before compiling its midterm and...

The Hockey Writers

Jiri Kulich – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: HC Energie Karlovy Vary (Czechia) NHL Central Scouting: 13th (amongst EU skaters) There are not many high-end Czechia prospects in this draft, but Jiri Kulich is definitely one of them. In fact, the last time Czechia had a first-round pick was when the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche selected Filip Zadina and Martin Kaut 6th and 16th respectively in 2018. Even this year, the newly-named nation may not boast a first-round pick as Kulich is ranked all over the place from as high as 18th to as low as 41st. However, most of those other rankings were released before the 2022 Under-18 World Championship in Germany, a tournament in which he dominated.
Yardbarker

Devils Open to Trading First-Round 2022 Draft Choice

As per his post-season media availability and as transcribed by Kayla Douglas of The Score, the New Jersey Devils think it’s time to stop making excuses and start competing for the playoffs. But to help them get there, GM Tom Fitzgerald says he’s open to trading the team’s first-round 2022 NHL draft pick, one that could be a lottery pick by this time next week.
FOX Sports

Avalanche take 3-0 series lead over Preds with 7-3 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored twice in the second period, and the top-seeded Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 7-3 Saturday for a commanding 3-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. Landeskog also had two assists. Nazem Kadri and Devon Toews each added a goal and...
The Hockey Writers

Sam Rinzel – 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Chaska High/Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL) NHL Central Scouting: 19th (amongst North American Skaters) Certain things in the NHL Draft appear every year like clockwork. There are players who rise rapidly after a slow start. There are those who fall dramatically after a great start due to injury or performance. Then there’s the one player in high school who stands out above the rest and asserts themselves as we get closer to the draft. It seems that player in 2022 is Chaska High’s Sam Rinzel.
The Hockey Writers

Ducks News & Rumors: DiMaio, Lettieri, 2022 Draft Odds & More

The 2021-22 season is officially over for the Anaheim Ducks, but that hasn’t stopped them from being in the headlines this week. There’s plenty of work to do this upcoming offseason as they continue to lean into a full rebuild in order to eventually return to playoff contender status.
Red Wings had unlikely playoff hero after Howe injury in 1950

Defenseman Reise scored two overtime goals in semi-final series against Maple Leafs. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. With the Stanley Cup Playoffs underway, Fischler looks back at the bitterly...
The Hockey Writers

Elias Salomonsson — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Skellefteå AIK (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 12th (amongst International Skaters) After an excellent 2020-21 season, Elias Salomonsson was ranked as one of the top defensemen in the 2022 draft in a lot of pre-season rankings. However, it’s been a lackluster 2021-22 season for the Swedish blueliner, causing him to drop down the rankings. Still an extremely talented player with a massive ceiling, the concerns surrounding his defensive game have caused many scouts to drop him out of their first round and all scouts to drop him out of the top 20. Scouts were first put off by his lackluster performance at last summer Hilinka Gretzky tournament, and he’s done little to win them back this season. He’s been a good player for Skellefteå AIK at the J20 level but didn’t dominate in the way many had hoped. This continued into the IIHF U18 World Championships, were he was fine, but not fantastic, as Sweden won gold.
FOX Sports

Makar scores in OT, Avs win 2-1 over Predators in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored 8:31 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves on his 32nd birthday and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 2-1 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round playoff series. Makar got the rebound in the middle of the...
The Hockey Writers

Alexander Perevalov — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Loko Yaroslavl (MHL) NHL Central Scouting: 14th (amongst European skaters) The reviews are in: Alexander Perevalov loves to play hockey. OK, so that’s stating the obvious. Still, a quick look around all of the NHL draft expert boards show the 18-year-old Russian has a clear-cut passion for the game, and that commitment to improvement has him placed relatively high in most rankings after entering the season as an unknown prospect. Known for his wicked shot, Perevalov has made himself a force in Russia’s Junior Hockey League (MHL). The 6-foot winger has impressed with his breakaway ability, but also is known to play a responsible defensive game with a dangerously accurate shot.
NHL

NHL Awards finalists to be announced starting May 9

NEW YORK - - The National Hockey League will announce finalists for the 2022 NHL Awards beginning Monday, May 9. The complete schedule, which is subject to change, is listed below:. Monday, May 9. James Norris Memorial Trophy. Tuesday, May 10. Vezina Trophy. Wednesday, May 11. Calder Memorial Trophy. Thursday,...
The Hockey Writers

Filip Bystedt — 2022 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2021-22 Team: Linköping HC (SHL) NHL Central Scouting: 17th (amongst International Skaters) A recent gold medal winner at the Under-18 World Junior Championship, Swedish center Filip Bystedt is an intriguing prospect, with several qualities that NHL teams will love. The first thing that pops out about him is his size, at 6-foot-4, he stands out as a big-body pivot, something teams are always in the market for. His game isn’t all about size though, as he plays a mature 200-foot game with flashes of offensive ability. He’s been fantastic for Linköping HC J20 this season, registering 49 points in 40 games, which earned him 15 games in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) where he grabbed two points.
Yardbarker

Lynx All-Star Sylvia Fowles joins 6,000-point club

Fowles re-signed with the Lynx in early February and posted 16 points and four rebounds in the group's season-opening loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday. Fowles was selected second overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA Draft and spent the first seven seasons of her career with the franchise, before joining Minnesota in 2015.
The Hockey Writers

Wild’s Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek & Greenway Step Up in Game 3 Victory

The Minnesota Wild headed on the road to take on the St. Louis Blues for Game 3 of their playoff series. They were coming off a huge win in Game 2 and that performance carried over even with no home crowd to give them energy. They started things off early with a goal just 39 seconds in and followed it up under two minutes later with another goal to take a 2-0 lead, and they carried that into the second period.
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Draft Rankings: Baracchini’s Top 128 May Rankings

Welcome back to my 2022 NHL Draft Rankings. In March, I released my top-96 rankings. Like any rankings, there has been a lot of movement as a result of multiple events being held for prospects to showcase their talents. There was the CHL Top Prospects Game where there were quite a few notable standouts and let’s not forget about the entertaining World U18 Championship where a few prospects displayed great skillset and impact for their respective nations.
NHL

