Tito Mercado has big power, big goals, and a hunger for big names
By John N. Hansen
Bad Left Hook
2 days ago
Ernesto “Tito” Mercado isn’t wasting any time. The 20 year old lightweight prospect turned pro 10 months ago under the tutelage of his father and trainer, Neto Mercado. He’s fought five times, and won all five by knockout. Only one of those made it to a second round, and Tito is...
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It didn’t matter that Dmitry Bivol entered Saturday night’s title defense with the WBA light heavyweight belt. He walked to the ring first, amidst boos, and allowed challenger Saul “Canelo” Alvarez a grand entrance filled with a Mariachi band, fireworks, and boxing’s pound-for-pound great on a raised platform.
Canelo Alvarez has been defeated in a unanimous points decision which allowed Dmitry Bivol to retain his WBA light-heavyweight title and maintain his unbeaten record.Alvarez moved up a divison to the heaviest weight of his career to endure 12 rounds in Las Vegas with the Russian, who joined Floyd Mayweather as the only people to beat the 31-year-old.Bivol, also 31, landed cleaner and harder shots throughout the night, with Alvarez’s night summed up when he resorted to lifting his opponent during a clinch in the 11th round.After three tight opening rounds, the Kyrgyz-born boxer began to use his superior height and reach to pepper Alvarez with jabs and largely kept him at bay for the rest of the encounter.The three judges all handed down scores of 115-113 in favour of Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs).Alvarez, whose last loss came via majority decision against Mayweather in 2013, said “of course” he wanted a rematch following the defeat, adding: “This doesn’t end like this.” Relive all the action below:
LAS VEGAS – If everything goes according to Dmitry Bivol’s blueprint Saturday night, the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion will keep a close eye on what happens June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Bivol wants to fight whoever wins the 175-pound title unification bout between...
May 8 (Reuters) - Canelo Alvarez suffered a surprise defeat on Saturday as Russia's Dmitry Bivol successfully defended his World Boxing Association light heavyweight title with a win by unanimous decision at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in Bivol's favour at the end of...
Dmitry Bivol produced a near-faultless performance to end Canelo Alvarez’s reign of dominance and retain his WBA light-heavyweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning in Las Vegas.Bivol used his superior size and precise technique to brilliant effect, subduing and frustrating Canelo for much of the fight, with the Mexican’s single punches unable to stem the sheer volume of shots being returned in his direction. All three judges scored the bout 115-113 in the Kyrgyz-born Russian’s favour, with Canelo’s plans to face Gennady Golovkin in September wrecked after just the second defeat of his professional career.“You need to give...
Canelo Alvarez wants to become boxing’s fully unified light heavyweight champion if he defeats Dmitry Bivol on May 7 in Las Vegas. The Mexican legend recognizes that achieving undisputed status in another weight class would strengthen his legacy even more than he did by winning world titles in four divisions.
Dmitry Bivol shocked Canelo Alvarez via unanimous decision to retain his WBA light heavyweight championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. All three judges scored the fight 115-113 in favor of Bivol. The loss is just the second of Alvarez's illustrious career and first since he fell to...
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. would back Oleksandr Usyk to beat Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in a what he predicts would be an easy fight for the unified heavyweight champion. Jones captured his first world title at middleweight and eventually made history by winning the WBA heavyweight title...
Canelo Alvarez believes it is ‘his time’ to make history once again when he takes on Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title on Saturday night, live and exclusive on DAZN. Alvarez makes his eagerly anticipated return to ring this weekend against the Russian, having become the...
Canelo Alvarez has reminded fans of his electric hand speed ahead of his fight with Dmitry Bivol tonight. Canelo will be going toe-to-toe with Bivol, who has held the WBA light-heavyweight title since 2017. It’s yet another self-assigned challenge for the Mexican, who appears intent on cementing himself as the pound-for-pound king.
Canelo Alvarez is arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. Fighting Cinco de Mayo weekend once again, Chris Hayre caught up with the champ to talk about the fight vs Bivol and his second passion, golf.
Eddie Hearn understands there is no point in beating the dead horse that is Demetrius Andrade. The Matchroom Boxing head recently admitted that his decision to cut ties with his longtime client comes out of an inability to “deliver” a significant fight. Andrade, a two-division titlist from Rhode Island, has fought mostly journeymen and no-hopers during a lackluster, if highly remunerative, middleweight title reign under Hearn’s company.
Maureen Shea insists that her homecoming fight this Saturday is not a comeback; it’s a take back. The Bronx native Shea (29-2-1, 13 knockouts) will face Calista Silgado (19-13-3, 14 KOs) at Carnesecca Arena at St. John’s University in the Jamaica section of Queens, N.Y. The eight round...
CANELO ALVAREZ returns to action tonight as he takes on Dmitry Bivol in an effort to win the Russian's WBA light-heavyweight world title. The Mexican last beat Caleb Plant in November to win the undisputed 168lbs titles, but now he's back for light-heavyweight gold. Montana Love is currently going up...
My quick take on fight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol is that we are looking at something that’s going to go the distance. And then we can kind of go from there. I don’t know if Bivol comes into this affair thinking in terms of a knockout victory. Clearly that has not been his strategy in recent defenses of his WBA light heavyweight title. His last six fights have gone the distance, and he has won all of them easily by decision.
After Joe Louis' days inside the ropes were over, his focus shifted from the boxing ring to the golf course. And Canelo Alvarez might be the next boxing great to do so. Saturday night, Alvarez, 31, lost a fight for the first time since 2013. Though he plans to keep fighting for the foreseeable future, he could embark on a second career in golf, according to the Los Angeles Times.
