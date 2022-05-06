BC names Greg Brown new men's hockey coach

Boston College has found Jerry York’s replacement, and it’s someone who spent plenty of time working with the legendary coach.

Greg Brown will be the new head coach of the men’s hockey team, the school announced on Friday. York, the winningest coach in college hockey history, had announced his retirement on April 13.

Brown, 54, spent 14 years as an assistant on York’s staff from 2004-18, helping the Eagles win national championships in 2008, 2010 and 2012. After the 2012 title, he was elevated to the role of associate head coach.

Brown then spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the New York Rangers from 2018-21, and was most recently the head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the United States Hockey League for one season.

Brown played three seasons at BC from 1986-90 and earned Hockey East Player of the Year honors in both 1989 and 1990. In the middle of that time, he spent the 1987-88 season with the U.S. Olympic team. Brown went on to play parts of four seasons in the NHL from 1990-95, spending time with the Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets.

"Greg Brown had all of the qualities we were looking for in the next coach of BC men's hockey," said BC interim athletics director JM Caparro. "He was an All-American defenseman at Boston College who, as an associate head coach, learned from the best under Jerry York. He has had success as an assistant coach in the NHL and head coach in the USHL. We look forward to him leading BC hockey as we begin the next chapter in the program's history."

"I cannot be more excited to come back to Boston College, which has been such an important part of my life as a student-athlete, coach, and parent," Brown said. "I am truly honored to be named coach, and to succeed my coaching mentor and friend Jerry York. I can't wait to begin this next chapter in my life and in the proud history of BC hockey."

Brown becomes the second major hire in as many days on the local college hockey scene. On Thursday, rival Boston University announced the hire of Jay Pandolfo as its new head coach. The 2022-23 season will mark the first time since 1972-73 that the rivalry has featured neither Jack Parker nor Jerry York as a head coach.