Wellness, Well Played

MJ Lenderman sketches out a scene of domestic disquiet with “Tastes Just Like It Costs,” a standout cut from his third solo album Boat Songs. He opens the song with a what-did-I-tell-you jab about a hated hat, following it with gestures about an upscale butcher, a scream, a trip, dinner plans disrupted if not outright ruined. The singer-songwriter captures the weight of disappointment and frustration, which he wraps in an instrumental haze that recalls the thick Southern humidity of his home state. As a guitarist with the Asheville, North Carolina indie rock outfit Wednesday, Lenderman augments the band’s loosely nostalgic melodies, but on his own, he gives the instrument a rough-hewn twang, delivering raw, occasionally achey numbers loaded with little bit of trouble.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO