ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Wellness, Well Played

By Jennifer Buchanan
Psychiatric Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A song is never just a song, and a playlist is never just a playlist.”. “When we use the right music at the...

www.psychiatrictimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellness#Jb Music Therapy
Alt 101.7

Ozzy FaceTimes Family During COVID Recovery, Focuses More on Talking to His Dog

Ozzy Osbourne seems more intent on talking to his pet Pomeranian, Rocky, than anyone else in a video shared by the heavy metal legend's son Jack Osbourne on Sunday (May 1). The clip of the family FaceTime call with his canine companion emerged as proof that the 73-year-old rocker remains as affable and ornery as ever, despite his recent diagnosis with COVID-19.
PETS
DCist

Get Ready For Jazz In The Garden At The National Gallery Of Art

The National Gallery of Art has announced the return of its beloved Jazz in the Garden series, with a lineup that includes performances ranging in styles from bluegrass to Afro-Cuban to jazz. Located in the Sculpture Garden, the series will include musical acts such as Grammy-nominated Daniel Ho and Afro-Cuban...
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

‘Backstage at Carnegie Hall: An Opera About Racism and the Electric Guitar’ to Get World Premiere

The new opera “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” by librettist Tim Brady and composer Audrey Dwyer will premiere at the Centar Theatre on Sept. 23, 2022. “Backstage at Carnegie Hall” explores racism from the perspective of jazz guitarist Charlie Christian (1916 – 42). The opera is set in December 1939, backstage at Carnegie Hall. Here the story unfolds where Christian is about to perform with the Benny Goodman Sextet – the first time a Black guitarist and a white clarinetist shared a stage. Here, Christian suffers a panic attack which moves the plot between the past and future where he sees different eras of racism in both Canada and the U.S.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
loudersound.com

Richard Thompson runs from beauty to cacophony on Grizzly Man soundtrack

Fans of Richard Thompson’s songwriting might have felt a little deprived of a key aspect of his work on this mid-noughties album, as it was the soundtrack to a Werner Herzog film, and therefore lyrics and vocals from the great man were surplus to requirements. However, his evocative guitar...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Charlie Griffiths lampoons kids TV in hilarious new video for Tiktaalika

Haken guitarist Charlie Griffiths has released an hilarious new promo video lampooning kids TV for the epic Tiktaalika, which you can watch below. Tiktaalika is the title track of the guitarist's debut solo album, described by Griffiths as “the world’s first palaeontology-based progressive metal album”, and which will be released through InsideOut Music on June 17.
MUSIC
Complex

TeaMarrr Has the Cure for Your Musical Maladies

You probably know TeaMarrr’s name, just make sure you know how to spell it!. Boston-born and Los Angeles-based, the always-on-point TeaMarrr is all about self-expression—in whatever form she chooses. Known as the “lil t’cup” on social media, TeaMarrr is a singer, style maven, and an all-around go-getter setting...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Cory Wong and Victor Wooten team up for hour-long bass showcase

Earlier this year, Cory Wong announced a new installment of his Cory and The Wongnotes YouTube series – a variety show format he first introduced last year that sees him team up with an all-star house band and an array of guest collaborators. After recruiting Big Wild and Chromeo...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

“Tastes Just Like It Costs”

MJ Lenderman sketches out a scene of domestic disquiet with “Tastes Just Like It Costs,” a standout cut from his third solo album Boat Songs. He opens the song with a what-did-I-tell-you jab about a hated hat, following it with gestures about an upscale butcher, a scream, a trip, dinner plans disrupted if not outright ruined. The singer-songwriter captures the weight of disappointment and frustration, which he wraps in an instrumental haze that recalls the thick Southern humidity of his home state. As a guitarist with the Asheville, North Carolina indie rock outfit Wednesday, Lenderman augments the band’s loosely nostalgic melodies, but on his own, he gives the instrument a rough-hewn twang, delivering raw, occasionally achey numbers loaded with little bit of trouble.
ASHEVILLE, NC
rolling out

Singer songwriter Baegii is all grown up and ready for the world

Meet female recording artist Baegii, a singer and songwriter from Atlanta. From the start she had a clear understanding of what she wanted to be. At the young age of six, her parents noticed how much dancing and singing meant to her, so they enrolled her in dance, theater, and local competitions. Now all grown up and ready to show the world her talent, Baegii is releasing her new single, “Toxi.”
ATLANTA, GA
People

Meet Maisie Peters, the Singer-Songwriter Poised to Be Pop's Next Big Thing: 'My Music Is Me'

Let it be known that Maisie Peters is not a fan of Wordle. "I want to address the elephant in the room, which is I hate Wordle," the singer-songwriter says from her London studio as she Zooms into her PEOPLE interview, where a conversation on the popular game is already in progress. "Normalize being bad at Wordle. I never know what it is and it doesn't fill me with joy, it just fills me with panic."
MUSIC
NME

Sigrid – ‘How To Let Go’ review: rocky riffs and jumbo hooks indebted to The Killers

Sigrid is a master of the skyscraper chorus. The Norwegian musician broke through in 2017 with ‘Don’t Kill My Vibe’ – a pop banger so dynamic it could have been waving a placard – then underlined her rise with 2019’s super-catchy debut album ‘Sucker Punch’. This accomplished follow-up also features a generous selection of soaring choruses. ‘Burning Bridges’ and ‘Thank Me Later’ are so epically catchy, they make dumping someone sound kind of uplifting. But, crucially, ‘How To Let Go’ also sees Sigrid expand her shimmering synth-pop sound in ways that feel measured without being tentative.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Defunct British guitar brand Westfield is being revived by Rotosound

British guitar brand Westfield is set to make a return to the instrument market, thanks to new owners Rotosound. Westfield specialized in building entry-level instruments for UK players but its guitars found homes with a number of notable musicians along the way, including Jason Mraz and Amy Winehouse. Thank you...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy