Cult-favorite ramen pop-up Noodle in a Haystack is going brick and mortar in the Inner Richmond

Want to get your mom one of The City’s most glorious roses on the cheap? Plan an afternoon at Golden Gate Park’s Hall of Flowers for the return of the San Francisco Rose Society’s first in-person Mother’s Day Rose Show in three years. See a beautiful collection of hybrid teas, grandifloras and climbing roses from gardens all over The City as they battle it out to win Queen of Show (and other awards like largest rose, smallest rose and “blackest red rose”). And if you wait patiently until 4 p.m., you can treat your mom to one of these award-winning blooms. Most of the competing roses and bouquets are given away at the end of the day in exchange for a small donation. Sunday, 12:30-4 p.m., Hall of Flowers, Ninth and Irving, Golden Gate Park, S.F., Free. sfrosesociety.org.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO