For just over 100 years, Franklin Street on Evansville's west side becomes the place to be in town as the West Side Nut Club hosts the annual Fall Festival during the first full week of October. Over the course of six days, thousands upon thousands of people converge on the stretch of Franklin Street between St. Joe and Wabash Avenue of Flags to enjoy a variety of food items cooked up by hundreds of non-profits from the area as well as play carnival games and ride rides in the midway. Since its inception, the purpose of the festival was not only to give residents something fun to do but to also raise money for those in the city who needed a helping hand. As the years have gone on, not only has the festival grown in size but so has the amount of money the Club is able to distribute each year with over $8 million dollars being donated since 1921 which includes last night's donations handed out during the Club's annual Founder's Day Banquet.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO