Does Vitamin D Help With Pain Relief?

Cover picture for the articleYes, several studies have confirmed that vitamin D may help with pain relief in selected cases. However, two limitations of these studies include:. Most trials included calcium supplements, so isolating the effects of each nutrient is difficult. The dosing schedules and population in each study were different. 5 groups...

