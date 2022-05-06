Tim McGraw shares video of daughter singing iconic Barbra Streisand song

It's birthday month in Tim McGraw's house. Just a few days after celebrating his 55th birthday , the country superstar is wishing happy birthday to his oldest daughter.

Gracie, who Tim shares with his wife Faith Hill, turned 25 on Thursday, and the proud papa marked the occasion by posting a tribute on social media.

In his post, McGraw shared video footage of Gracie singing Barbra Streisand's "I'm the Greatest Star," which she performed in the musical "Funny Girl."

"So smart, so sweet, so, so talented," he captioned his post, which also featured a picture of the two of them together. "And such a crazy, big heart! You inspire me every day. Keep dreaming them big ol' dreams, my sweet girl."

The post was flooded with well wishes from fans and friends of the McGraw family.

In addition to Gracie, Tim and Faith share daughters Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.