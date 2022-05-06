ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner tell a love story in her new music video

By Carena Liptak
 5 days ago

Gabby Barrett shared the new music video this week for her song "Pick Me Up," and it's a mini-movie that tells a love story dating back to 1962.

Things start off with a high school-aged girl, played by Barrett, who goes for a ride in the shotgun seat of her boyfriend's truck. Fans will probably recognize the guy behind the wheel: It's Cade Foehner, Barrett's real-life husband, whom she met while the two were contestants on "American Idol."

The next scene flashes forward to 1978 and shows the same couple -- now married, with a young daughter running around the house. It's another nod to Barrett's real-life love story, as she and Foehner share a 1-year-old daughter named ﻿Baylah May ﻿.

Though there are bills marked "past due" on the table, the pair still find time for each other, with Foehner turning on the radio and leading Barrett in a dance around the living room.

The pair's love story stays strong into the present day. By the end of the video, Barrett's an elderly woman in a nursing home, but Foehner -- also wearing makeup that makes him look older -- still shows up with flowers.

"Pick Me Up," Barrett's latest single, is one of four new tracks she released on the deluxe version of her "Goldmine" album in late 2021.

Cade Foehner
Gabby Barrett
