Gabby Barrett and husband Cade Foehner tell a love story in her new music video

Gabby Barrett shared the new music video this week for her song "Pick Me Up," and it's a mini-movie that tells a love story dating back to 1962.

Things start off with a high school-aged girl, played by Barrett, who goes for a ride in the shotgun seat of her boyfriend's truck. Fans will probably recognize the guy behind the wheel: It's Cade Foehner, Barrett's real-life husband, whom she met while the two were contestants on "American Idol."

The next scene flashes forward to 1978 and shows the same couple -- now married, with a young daughter running around the house. It's another nod to Barrett's real-life love story, as she and Foehner share a 1-year-old daughter named ﻿Baylah May ﻿.

Though there are bills marked "past due" on the table, the pair still find time for each other, with Foehner turning on the radio and leading Barrett in a dance around the living room.

The pair's love story stays strong into the present day. By the end of the video, Barrett's an elderly woman in a nursing home, but Foehner -- also wearing makeup that makes him look older -- still shows up with flowers.

"Pick Me Up," Barrett's latest single, is one of four new tracks she released on the deluxe version of her "Goldmine" album in late 2021.