The 8 Wildest Things That Happened at Coachella This Year

The reboot of the iconic hip-hop television show Yo! MTV Raps is coming to a streaming service later this month. On April 29, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for the revamped version of the beloved rap show, which is slated to air on the streaming service on May 24. The 2022 version will be hosted by battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts. The format will feature "mic-dropping cyphers, original videos, iconic tributes and performances you won't see anywhere else," according to the teaser. Artists who are featured on the trailer who are slated to be on the show include Dreamville rappers, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, J.I.D, Saba, IDK, Latto, Tee Grizzley and more.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO