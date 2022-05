(The Center Square) – A majority of the states that legalized recreational marijuana for recreational use are collecting more tax revenue from pot sales than alcohol sales. The first two states to legalize pot are profiting the most, Colorado and Washington. Across the country, the total revenue for taxes on weed amounted to nearly $3 billion, according to a report on "sin taxes" by The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP).

