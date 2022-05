MCPHERSON – Adapting is something that all teams and athletes have to grow accustomed to throughout their sporting career. This spring, however, the adapting has came in the form of having to adapt to mother nature. Once more on Tuesday, the McPherson High School baseball team adapted to the curveball that mother nature threw as McPherson swept a triangular with Dodge City and Campus.

MCPHERSON, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO