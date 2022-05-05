ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higginsville, MO

Amanda Lynn Morgan

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Lynn Morgan, 28, of Higginsville, died May 4, 2022 at her home. Visitation will be...

KMZU

Nancy L. Hodge

Nancy L. Hodge, 81, of Higginsville, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Meyer Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12th at 1:30 pm at Grace United Methodist Church, Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Memorials are suggested to Heat and Hunger Fund, PEO Chapter EK Scholarship Fund, or the Circle #2 at Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.
HIGGINSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Mark David Gieselman

Lexington resident Mark David Gieselman, 66, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Cremation with private family service is scheduled. Arrangements under direction of Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Judy (Kolster) Martin

Lexington resident, Judy (Kolster) Martin, 76, died Wednesday May 4, 2022. Memorial service will be 12 p.m. Friday, May 13 at Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington. Visitation is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Lexington Track Team, Lexington Garden...
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Lora “Jane” Repine

Lora “Jane” Repine, 88, of Carrollton, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Overland Park, Kansas. Jane was born on September 16, 1933, in Carroll County, the daughter of Fairl Dan and Lillie Jennie (Daugherty) Repine. Survivors include: 16 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO

