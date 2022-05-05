Amanda Lynn Morgan

Nancy L. Hodge, 81, of Higginsville, died on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Meyer Care Center. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 12th at 1:30 pm at Grace United Methodist Church, Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral. She will be buried at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery Memorials are suggested to Heat and Hunger Fund, PEO Chapter EK Scholarship Fund, or the Circle #2 at Grace United Methodist Church. Arrangements: Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral Home, 660-584-2626.

HIGGINSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO