ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, MO

Daniel “Danny” Cowherd

By Taya White
KMZU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaniel “Danny” Cowherd, 78, of Carrollton died Thursday, May...

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
KMZU

Mark David Gieselman

Lexington resident Mark David Gieselman, 66, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Cremation with private family service is scheduled. Arrangements under direction of Walker Nadler Fuller Funeral Home in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, MO
KMZU

Lora “Jane” Repine

Lora “Jane” Repine, 88, of Carrollton, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Brookdale Senior Living in Overland Park, Kansas. Jane was born on September 16, 1933, in Carroll County, the daughter of Fairl Dan and Lillie Jennie (Daugherty) Repine. Survivors include: 16 nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Ruth Alice (Fischer) Clark

Ruth Alice (Fischer) Clark, 82, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and friends. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3:00pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lexington, MO. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Preferred Hospice of Lexington and can be left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Ruth and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
ODESSA, MO
KMZU

Bobbie L. Williams

Bobbie L. Williams, 82, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society. Memories of Bobbie and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or our Facebook Page.
ODESSA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Carrollton, MO
KMZU

Eugene Allen “Gene” White

Eugene Allen “Gene” White, 69, of Henrietta, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Gene was born on December 14, 1952, in Lexington, the son of George Jesse and RoseMary (McCrindle) White. Survivors include: brother, William Robert White of Ravenden, AR; two...
HENRIETTA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy