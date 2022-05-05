Daniel “Danny” Cowherd

Bobbie L. Williams, 82, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at Centerpoint Medical Center, Independence, Missouri. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 12, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. A funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials can be made to the National Down Syndrome Society. Memories of Bobbie and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or our Facebook Page.
Comments / 0