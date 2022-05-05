Daniel “Danny” Cowherd

Ruth Alice (Fischer) Clark, 82, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at home surrounded by her family and friends. Graveside Services will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3:00pm at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Lexington, MO. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Preferred Hospice of Lexington and can be left in care of the funeral home. Memories of Ruth and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South Street, Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.

ODESSA, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO