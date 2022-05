The Pittsburgh Penguins have not had Rickard Rakell on the ice for the last two games after leaving Game 1 following a vicious hit from a New York Rangers defender. However, the Penguins got some good news while they prepare for Game 4, with Rakell returning to the ice to work with coaches. Pittsburgh had the day off while they rest in preparation for another game against the Rangers, but Rakell skated in the morning as he continues to prepare for a return.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO