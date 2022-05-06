ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

VIDEO: California Couple Returns To Home Filled With Hundreds Of Birds

By Rebekah Gonzalez
KHYL V101.1
KHYL V101.1
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FbsCL_0fVPw51I00
Photo: Getty Images

A California couple returned from a trip to a truly shocking sight. According to KRCR-TV , their home was filled with hundreds of birds that apparently found their way in through the chimney. "As we pulled up, we were thinking you know, 20 birds or so - that's no big deal. We open the door and it's like an Alfred Hitchcock movie," homeowner Gary Reitemeyer told the news station. " There were birds flying everywhere . I mean, it was crazy. We were ducking and dodging."

The couple said it took them three hours to clear the birds from their home. Although they managed to get most of them to fly out of the door on their own, they did have to grab some of the birds.

"I was grabbing a handful of birds," said Reitemeyer. "I grabbed maybe three of them, or three or so at a time, and kind of ushered them out the door."

Ultimately, they had to hire a company to remove the rest of the birds and now they have a $20,000 bill from the damage. "You can't get all that bird stuff out of the furniture," Reitemeyer said. "So all of the furniture is gone, all of the carpet is gone, the blinds are gone...everything. Everything is gone." According to their insurance provider, they have an "exclusion" on their policy in regards to birds and will not pay the claim.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Yard Plants That Will Repel All Types Of Unwanted Bugs

If your yard is a hotspot for insects that are a nuisance, there are some plants that you can put out that will help you get rid of them. I don't know about you, but during the summer, my yard becomes infested with insects from mosquitos to ants and ticks to spiders. No one really wants those bugs living in your yard and ruining your fun outside. Sure, you can go out and buy bug spray for your lawn, but that can get pretty expensive after a while. So what can you do to get rid of these uninvited guests with minimal cost and effort?
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bangor Daily News

I made an unexpected discovery while walking outside my Maine home

If Persephone, the Greek goddess of spring, lived among us here in Maine, she would tiptoe into the forest in late March. There she’d coax skunk cabbage from the ground and wake mourning cloak butterflies from their winter slumber. She’d open the pale petals of trailing arbutus, and she’d...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Krcr Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bison ‘Washes’ a Passing Car at Yellowstone National Park

During a recent encounter with a bison at Yellowstone National Park, a visitor caught a massive bison giving her car a wash. The family behind the YouTube channel posted a four-part series that showed a bison as it approached her car and proceeded to lick it. At first, the filmer was a bit nervous about the animal being so close. After all, bison can head butt cars if they feel they are a threat to them or the herd. However, this one was only interested in cleaning the exterior of the vehicle.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

California woman, 52, whose car got trapped in snowy wilderness survived for six days by rationing six-pack of yoghurt and eating snow

A California woman survived six days trapped in a snowy wilderness by rationing a six pack of yoghurts and eating one of them a day. Sheena Gullett, 52, also ate snow to keep herself hydrated after she and pal Justin Honich, 48, got trapped by a blizzard while driving down a dirt road near Little Valley in northern California April 14.
ACCIDENTS
KHYL V101.1

KHYL V101.1

Sacramento, CA
3K+
Followers
865
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento's #1 For Throwbacks

 https://v1011fm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy