Saint Cloud, MN

Man Admits Torching St. Cloud Bar

By Luke Lonien
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 4 days ago
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A St. Joesph man has pleaded guilty to intentionally setting his bar on fire as part of a scheme...

IN THIS ARTICLE
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes in South Metro

Inver Grove Heights (KROC AM News) - A Minnesota motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in the southern Twin Cities. The crash happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Inver Grove Heights. The State Patrol says 49-year-old Dean Luczynski of St Paul was driving on Highway 3 when the...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
KFIL Radio

KFIL Radio

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

103.1/1060 KFIL plays the very BEST in country's greatest hits, farm reports, and high school sports. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

