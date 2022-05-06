Watch: Hospital Security Guard Films Shadow Figure?

By Tim Binnall

An eerie video purportedly filmed at a hospital in California shows what appears to be some kind of shadow figure mysteriously emerge from a doorway. The creepy footage was reportedly captured by a security guard working an overnight shift on the ICU of a medical facility in the city of Hawaiian Gardens. Allegedly filmed in 2019, the chilling scene only popped up online this past week when it was posted to Reddit by a user claiming to be the individual behind the camera. While the origins of the footage are murky, at best, the video itself is undeniably creepy.

According to the witness, they were walking the halls of the hospital when they noticed a peculiar white blur near a doorway. Upon turning their camera towards the area, they filmed what seems to be a dark figure step out from one of the rooms. Although the security guard initially appears not to notice the unsettling interloper, they then do something of a double take, looking back down the hall, where the 'visitor' is no longer present.

Attempting to decipher what the witness may have encountered, some observers have posited that perhaps the figure was the spirit of a departed former patient or even the Grim Reaper come to harvest an unfortunate soul in the ICU. More skeptical viewers have suggested that the 'ghost' could have simply been someone visiting a loved one at the hospital or that the chilling 'apparition' was merely a clever creation of a bored security guard and a colleague.