Hawaiian Gardens, CA

Watch: Hospital Security Guard Films Shadow Figure?

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 days ago

By Tim Binnall

An eerie video purportedly filmed at a hospital in California shows what appears to be some kind of shadow figure mysteriously emerge from a doorway. The creepy footage was reportedly captured by a security guard working an overnight shift on the ICU of a medical facility in the city of Hawaiian Gardens. Allegedly filmed in 2019, the chilling scene only popped up online this past week when it was posted to Reddit by a user claiming to be the individual behind the camera. While the origins of the footage are murky, at best, the video itself is undeniably creepy.

According to the witness, they were walking the halls of the hospital when they noticed a peculiar white blur near a doorway. Upon turning their camera towards the area, they filmed what seems to be a dark figure step out from one of the rooms. Although the security guard initially appears not to notice the unsettling interloper, they then do something of a double take, looking back down the hall, where the 'visitor' is no longer present.

Attempting to decipher what the witness may have encountered, some observers have posited that perhaps the figure was the spirit of a departed former patient or even the Grim Reaper come to harvest an unfortunate soul in the ICU. More skeptical viewers have suggested that the 'ghost' could have simply been someone visiting a loved one at the hospital or that the chilling 'apparition' was merely a clever creation of a bored security guard and a colleague. With that in mind, what's your take on the odd footage? Weigh in with your thoughts at the C2C Facebook page.

CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

